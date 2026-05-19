Fans invited to celebrate Jets’ No. 8 pick at 2026 Draft Party at Canada Life Centre

WINNIPEG, May 19, 2026 – Fans can be a part of the excitement of the 2026 NHL Draft at the Winnipeg Jets Draft Party at Canada Life Centre on Friday, June 26 when the Jets select the eighth overall pick. Jets prospects Brayden Yager (2023 first-round pick), Colby Barlow (2023 first-round pick) and Sascha Boumedienne (2025 first-round pick), along with Jets Alumni and Friends, will be at the event signing autographs and participating in a hot stove.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, with each $20 ticket including a pop, water or Budweiser beverage, a meal and a 2026 NHL Draft souvenir. An exclusive Season Ticket Member 48-hour pre-sale begins today at 10 a.m. with access to discounted tickets. Everyone in attendance will be entered into grand prize draws for two tickets to the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic or two tickets to the 2026 Alumni Game.

Hosted by Jay Richardson, the party will feature DJs, a Jets Gear pop-up and giveaways throughout the night, including Jets merch and event tickets. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on the event floor. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the Draft starting at 6 p.m.

The 2026 NHL Draft will be held in Buffalo, New York with the first round on June 26 and the second to seventh rounds on June 27. Similar to the 2025 NHL Draft’s decentralized format, teams will operate out of their home markets. The Jets have seven picks, with one each in the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds and two in the seventh round.

The Jets will also be drafting new Season Ticket Members with their Select-A-Seat activation. At the Draft Party, fans can test out the best available seats and meet with a ticket sales representative to explore 2026-27 Season Ticket Member packages. Fans who become a Member that night will get a Winnipeg Jets 2026 Draft ballcap to welcome them to the team. To learn more about Season Ticket Member package options, visit winnipegjets.com/memberships.