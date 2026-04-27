Jets prospect ready for the next step

Garrett Brown won NCAA title with Denver and signed entry level deal with Jets earlier this month

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – For the third straight season, the Winnipeg Jets had one of their prospects win the Frozen Four.

Last season, Zach Nehring had the honours winning it all with Western Michigan.

Garrett Brown won in 2024 and again this month with the Denver Pioneers. The Jets 2022 fourth round pick missed the final 34 games of the season in 2024 with a lower body injury. At the Frozen Four this time, Brown had three assists in two games including helpers on both of the Pioneers goals in the final against Wisconsin.

“It was unbelievable,” said Brown.

“I got to win one my freshman season, but I was out so getting to be a part of this one and going through the battle with the team was just an unbelievable feeling. It was awesome.”

Brown’s development these past three seasons couldn’t have been in better hands as the Pioneers head coach is David Carle. Carle’s name pops up a lot as of late as one of the hot NHL coaching prospects after winning two World Junior gold medals with the Americans and the three NCAA titles.

“He’s unbelievable. Obviously, it’s no secret. You see the success that he’s having at the University of Denver. You have to attribute so much of that to him,” said Brown.

“His coaching style, his attitude, the players he bring in, the program that he’s built, it’s set up in success in every way. It’s unbelievable.”
Chances are the Pioneers would be in the conversation to win it all again next season, but Brown decided that it was the right time to make the jump to pro hockey. He signed a two-year entry level deal with the Jets on April 17.

“There’s a bunch of different factors. But winning the national championship and having a great run there definitely helped,” said Brown who has been skating with the Moose for a week now.

“We’ve been in talks for a while now and this was the plan maybe even just a little bit before that. I was just kind of figuring out what I wanted to do. After the tournament and everything we went through, it felt right.”

Put yourself in the young defenceman’s shoes for a moment. The kid wins his last 17 games in college hockey, wins a national title and shortly afterwards signs his first professional contract.
“It was so awesome. They (the Jets) were great during this whole experience,” said Brown.

“They have been nothing but kind and welcoming, answering questions with full honesty. Nothing but supportive and awesome and I am super excited to be here.”
The 2022 NHL Draft class for the Winnipeg Jets looks to be in good shape. They traded first round pick Rutger McGroarty to Pittsburgh Penguins for the Penguins’ first round pick Brayden Yager, who made his NHL debut earlier this month.

Second round selection Elias Salomonsson played well enough in his second go-round in the NHL this season to earn top four minutes, while third round pick Danny Zhilkin looked more and more comfortable over his six games with the Jets.

Then there’s Brown (fourth round), Fabian Wagner (sixth round), and goaltender Dominic DiVincentiis, who looks more and more like a steal in the seventh round.

Brown will be skating with all of his draft class with the Moose during their Calder Cup Playoff run and will be seeing more of Jets prospects again when development camp runs at the end of June.

“I’ve been to (development camp) a couple of times here with these guys. I’ve never skated at camp due to some injuries, so I know these guys,” said Brown.

“But not being in here and being in a smaller team setting, it’s not camp, so you get close right away. We grabbed dinner last night and it’s nice to be around the guys. We’re building some good friendships.”

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