Jets prospect ready for the next step

“There’s a bunch of different factors. But winning the national championship and having a great run there definitely helped,” said Brown who has been skating with the Moose for a week now.

“We’ve been in talks for a while now and this was the plan maybe even just a little bit before that. I was just kind of figuring out what I wanted to do. After the tournament and everything we went through, it felt right.”

Put yourself in the young defenceman’s shoes for a moment. The kid wins his last 17 games in college hockey, wins a national title and shortly afterwards signs his first professional contract.

“It was so awesome. They (the Jets) were great during this whole experience,” said Brown.

“They have been nothing but kind and welcoming, answering questions with full honesty. Nothing but supportive and awesome and I am super excited to be here.”

The 2022 NHL Draft class for the Winnipeg Jets looks to be in good shape. They traded first round pick Rutger McGroarty to Pittsburgh Penguins for the Penguins’ first round pick Brayden Yager, who made his NHL debut earlier this month.

Second round selection Elias Salomonsson played well enough in his second go-round in the NHL this season to earn top four minutes, while third round pick Danny Zhilkin looked more and more comfortable over his six games with the Jets.

Then there’s Brown (fourth round), Fabian Wagner (sixth round), and goaltender Dominic DiVincentiis, who looks more and more like a steal in the seventh round.

Brown will be skating with all of his draft class with the Moose during their Calder Cup Playoff run and will be seeing more of Jets prospects again when development camp runs at the end of June.

“I’ve been to (development camp) a couple of times here with these guys. I’ve never skated at camp due to some injuries, so I know these guys,” said Brown.

“But not being in here and being in a smaller team setting, it’s not camp, so you get close right away. We grabbed dinner last night and it’s nice to be around the guys. We’re building some good friendships.”