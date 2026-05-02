Yager brings growing confidence into Round 2

Jets prospect Brayden Yager and the Moose face the Griffins in Round 2 starting today

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – With the Manitoba Moose set to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins in the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs at 2 CT today at Canada Life Centre, Brayden Yager is preparing for another experience.

Yager has played in plenty of high-pressure games in his hockey career already, WHL Playoffs, the Memorial Cup, World Juniors and just recently, two elimination games in his first year of pro hockey. The Moose lost their first game to Milwaukee before winning the next two to get to face the top ranked Griffins.

“Obviously, kind of a shorter series. I don’t know if I’ve ever really had a three-game series before. You don’t really have time to dip your toes into the water; every team is good. Really tight checking and you’re relying on, going back to when I played Saskatoon in the third round (of the WHL playoffs), every game was overtime, well I guess all but one,” said Yager on Friday.

“Just in those types of situations, I felt confident in our group and it just kind of settles your nerves down a little bit when you’ve been in situations like that before. I would say that. I have a lot of confidence in this group.”

Moose head coach Mark Morrison has been front and centre with Yager since he joined the organization after being traded from the Penguins to Winnipeg. Morrison says the first-year pro’s game has come along nicely.

The biggest part for me is he manages pucks better. And he uses his ice time better. I think in junior those guys play a lot. And the emphasis here is not just playing a lot, but you've got to make the most of your ice time. It's more high-tempo, 40-second shifts than it is half-tempo, two-minute shifts,” said Morrison.

“So, for me that's what he's learned. Emphasis for him is getting the most out of his 40 seconds hard and getting off. He's learned the pro game real well. He's good in his own end and he manages pucks through the neutral zone real well. We'd like him to keep continuing to carry the puck through the neutral zone and make plays there. But he's done well.”

Yager should have a lot of confidence too especially after getting his first taste of the National Hockey League when he got called up by the Jets in April for three games. The Saskatoon product averaged almost 11 minutes a game and got some precious time on the penalty kill as well. After the Jets season ended, Yager was sent back to the Moose for their playoff run.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, the NHL is pretty good. The speed, obviously, the physicality and how tight (checking) it is out there. Obviously, there’s a difference. It’s the best league in the world,” said Yager.

“Coming back, I think you definitely feel more confident. In a sense, you feel like you have more space or you feel almost a little bit quicker. Just try to carry that coming into here, try to be a big part of our group.”

Jets centre Mark Scheifele had his best season of his career reaching 100 points for the first time in his career. Scheifele also spent some valuable time with Yager along with some other key veteran players while the Jets prospect was in the NHL.

“He was unbelievable. He’s been unbelievable with me since I got here (in the trade with the Penguins). Not just him, but (Josh Morrissey) and (Jonathan Toews), they were unreal too. Just hanging out with them, they were always inviting me to do stuff with them and making me feel comfortable. On the ice too, it speaks for itself,” said Yager.

“Scheif and all of those guys are guys that want to make their team better and make me better as an individual too. That was really cool to get to skate with those guys and for them to take the time to work with me and work on different things. It was awesome, it was fun.”

Game one goes at 2 CT; you can listen to it on 680 CJOB with Daniel Fink and Mitchell Clinton or watch on flohockey.tv.

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