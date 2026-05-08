Winnipeg Jets dressing room stalls up for auction

WINNIPEG, May 8, 2026 - Winnipeg Jets fans can own a piece of history with locker room player stalls up for auction on the Jets Gear eBay store at ebay.ca/str/truenortheshop. The stalls have been removed as part of a complete overhaul of the Winnipeg Jets home team complex. Each of the available stalls is identified with a player name bar and matching autograph and will come with a certificate of authenticity from the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club. The auction is open and closes the evening of Sunday, May 17 with a staggered end time for each of the locker stalls beginning at 5 p.m.

Following significant multi-million-dollar front of house projects over the last several seasons, this year’s venue reinvestment turns to operational spaces. A complete overhaul and reconfiguration of the Jets home team complex will add 3,000 square feet of usable space for hockey operations. The Jets complex has not been renovated since the team’s return in 2011.

The renovation will benefit player performance and wellness with enhanced strength and conditioning spaces and a circadian lighting system which mimics natural lighting. State-of-the-art technology and amenities, a leading-edge medical treatment and therapy facility and an enhanced athletic workout space, complemented by elevated finishes and aesthetics, will position the Jets facility among the top tier in the NHL and serve as an asset for player attraction and retention.

The work will be rounded out by a new equipment room, the addition of a tunnel allowing access to the visitors bench without crossing the ice, and the relocation of the Matt Frost Media Centre where press conferences and post-game player availabilities are held.

Through almost three weeks of work, the 12,000-square-foot space has been disassembled and gutted of floors, millwork and built-in units with work underway to demolish interior cinder block walls and mechanical systems and remove concrete slabs to get ready for new slab pours. Being built by PCL Construction and designed by global specialists in arena and stadium design Populous, in collaboration with local firms Number TEN and KGS Group, the scope of the project requires an accelerated schedule and will follow aggressive timelines to ensure completion for the return of the team to start the 2026-27 season.

Those wishing to see the stalls in person before bidding can visit the Jets Gear locker room sale Saturday, May 9 at Canada Life Centre. Along with the sale of game-worn and used equipment, select stalls will be on display. The sale runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jets Gear, 300 Portage Avenue.