Kion's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Your Support Helps Manitoba Kids with Cancer Like Kion

image00004
By CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

Kion was a naturally happy kid, full of energy who loved running and playing around. Things changed when at just one and a half years old, he started stumbling and exhibiting trouble with coordination. Kion’s parents grew concerned as his condition continued to deteriorate. He grew increasingly vocal about his reluctance to get up, often expressing feelings of dizziness. As their concerns mounted, and referrals to a pediatrician were lengthy, they decided to take him to the emergency room in Dauphin, which lead to a neurology appointment in Winnipeg.

Then, in July a CT scan showed shocking results – there was a large tumour the size of an apple in Kion’s brain. He was promptly admitted to the hospital and a week later underwent major surgery to remove the tumour. The hospital stay was difficult for the entire family. Too young to understand what was happening, Kion was often inconsolable and overwhelmed. Fortunately, the surgery went well, and Kion began the path to recovery.

As his family anxiously waited to find out if the tumour was cancerous, they were able to return home to Dauphin, where Kion began physiotherapy. He required constant support as he re-learned many things, including how to walk. In late August Kion’s oncologist confirmed the devastating news that the tumour was a rare form of cancer called ependymoma. The next step of Kion’s treatment would be radiation. At just two and a half years old, Kion is one of the youngest patients in Manitoba to undergo radiation therapy. So young, that he required sedation for each of the 33 sessions.

image00010

Today, Kion’s treatment is complete, and he continues with scans every three months to monitor his brain. While his parents are thankful that he’s currently recovering well, what the future holds is uncertain. The type of cancer Kion has will return one day. It could be six months from now, or nine years, but it will come back. When that time comes, his parents are hopeful new treatments will be available thanks to continued research and clinical trials that are only possible thanks to the support of donors.

Your donation ensures that pediatric cancer research and clinical trials continue in Manitoba so kids like Kion can access the latest treatments available, giving them and their families hope for better outcomes for some of the rarest and hardest to treat cancers.

Join the Winnipeg Jets as they fight for kids like Kion this November through their annual Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) campaign. Over the last decade, the Jets have raised over a million dollars in support of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation (CCMF) and the work they do to support youth battling cancer in Manitoba.

Fans can join in on the fight by supporting the Jets’ HFC raffle in game and at TNYFRaffle.com. In-game fundraising throughout November home games and and a sweetened 50/50 pot at the Dec. 3 HFC game provide fans additional ways to give and win. Learn more about the Jets HFC campaign at winnipegjets.com/hfc and join us at a game throughout the campaign - winnipegjets.com/tickets.

