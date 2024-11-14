Kion's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Kion was a naturally happy kid, full of energy who loved running and playing around. Things changed when at just one and a half years old, he started stumbling and exhibiting trouble with coordination. Kion’s parents grew concerned as his condition continued to deteriorate. He grew increasingly vocal about his reluctance to get up, often expressing feelings of dizziness. As their concerns mounted, and referrals to a pediatrician were lengthy, they decided to take him to the emergency room in Dauphin, which lead to a neurology appointment in Winnipeg.

Then, in July a CT scan showed shocking results – there was a large tumour the size of an apple in Kion’s brain. He was promptly admitted to the hospital and a week later underwent major surgery to remove the tumour. The hospital stay was difficult for the entire family. Too young to understand what was happening, Kion was often inconsolable and overwhelmed. Fortunately, the surgery went well, and Kion began the path to recovery.

As his family anxiously waited to find out if the tumour was cancerous, they were able to return home to Dauphin, where Kion began physiotherapy. He required constant support as he re-learned many things, including how to walk. In late August Kion’s oncologist confirmed the devastating news that the tumour was a rare form of cancer called ependymoma. The next step of Kion’s treatment would be radiation. At just two and a half years old, Kion is one of the youngest patients in Manitoba to undergo radiation therapy. So young, that he required sedation for each of the 33 sessions.