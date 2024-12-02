Kingston's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

A little over a year ago, Kingston’s parents received the most devastating news of their lives when he was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, a form of blood cancer, at the age of 11.

Kingston was an active, healthy and energetic young boy. And then suddenly he wasn’t. In a span of just one week’s time he went from playing soccer and running around with friends to being tired and weak. As his health continued to deteriorate, his parents were so worried, they took him to the emergency room.

Within hours of arriving at the hospital, Kingston was diagnosed with cancer and taken immediately to the intensive care unit where he would spend the next 10 days. Doctors had discovered a 14-inch mass on the left side of his chest that was seriously impacting his ability to breath. Kingston began chemotherapy that very night.

For the next several months, Kingston spent time in and out of the hospital as he persevered through treatment and intense side effects. Life was very unpredictable for the entire family. To keep his spirits up, he would watch movies, build Lego, draw and play video games.