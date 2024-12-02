Kingston's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Your Support Ensures Life-Saving Cancer Treatments are Available for Kids like Kingston

1000012030
By CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

A little over a year ago, Kingston’s parents received the most devastating news of their lives when he was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, a form of blood cancer, at the age of 11.

Kingston was an active, healthy and energetic young boy. And then suddenly he wasn’t. In a span of just one week’s time he went from playing soccer and running around with friends to being tired and weak. As his health continued to deteriorate, his parents were so worried, they took him to the emergency room.

Within hours of arriving at the hospital, Kingston was diagnosed with cancer and taken immediately to the intensive care unit where he would spend the next 10 days. Doctors had discovered a 14-inch mass on the left side of his chest that was seriously impacting his ability to breath. Kingston began chemotherapy that very night.

For the next several months, Kingston spent time in and out of the hospital as he persevered through treatment and intense side effects. Life was very unpredictable for the entire family. To keep his spirits up, he would watch movies, build Lego, draw and play video games.

Kingston2

Then, at the end of the summer, Kingston completed the intensive portion of his treatment plan. After months of isolation from family and friends due to his compromised immune system, Kingston and his parents were grateful to be able to spend time with loved ones again. Today, he continues with maintenance chemotherapy – a series of daily medications that continue to combat the cancer cells in his body.

Kingston’s parents are grateful to CancerCare Manitoba for the excellent care and compassion their family continues to receive and for Kingston, who has been so strong and positive since day one - even through all the uncertainty a cancer journey brings.

Kingston’s chemotherapy treatment plan is the result of thirty years of donor-funded clinical trials in childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Thanks to generations of donors and researchers working in partnership toward a common goal, Kingston’s doctors had the tools they needed. Your support will ensure that kids like Kingston continue to receive the care they need to beat cancer.

Tomorrow night’s Hockey Fights Cancer game will capstone the cause and honour Kingston and the other youth ambassadors, whose bravery and resilience have inspired the Jets’ community. Fans can still support CancerCare Manitoba Foundation by purchasing jersey raffle tickets at the game or online at TNYFRaffle.com, and the winners will be announced post-game. Tomorrow’s Winnipeg Jets 50/50 will start at $25,000, with proceeds also going to CancerCare Manitoba Foundation. Learn more about the Jets’ HFC campaign at winnipegjets.com/hfc and join us at the game - winnipegjets.com/tickets.

