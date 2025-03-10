Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends sell “Lucky Pucks” in support of Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy

WINNIPEG, March 10, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends will host a “Lucky Pucks” fundraiser in support of the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy (WJHA) at the March 14 Jets game. Fans can buy autographed pucks for the chance to win a meet and greet with a Jets player and all proceeds will give under served youth the opportunity to participate in hockey programming that strengthens their connection to school and academics.

Lucky Pucks will be sold for $25 each, autographed, and individually wrapped, making it a surprise which Jets star has signed each puck. Out of the 800 pucks being sold, four will be golden pucks where the lucky fan will win a post-game meet and greet with Josh Morrissey, Morgan Barron, Cole Perfetti, or Gabe Vilardi.

A program of the True North Youth Foundation, the WJHA annually supports 700 students from socially and economically challenged schools in Winnipeg by increasing their connection to school and community through hockey skill development and other robust supports like after-school programming. The WJHA removes participation barriers for students while providing mentorship, tutoring, volunteer and job experience, as well as career and post-secondary exploration. Many of the Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends continue to volunteer with the WJHA,connecting with students and seeing firsthand the positive impacts of the program.

The Lucky Pucks fundraiser is one of many initiatives the Wives and Girlfriends have organized this season to give back to the community.

Media can download assets HERE.

