Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends sell “Lucky Pucks” in support of Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy

Fans can buy autographed pucks at March 14 game for chance to win post-game meet and greet

2425JETS104-02-Luck-Pucks_SET 1_1920x1080
By True North Sports + Entertainment
@TNSE_PR Press Release

WINNIPEG, March 10, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends will host a “Lucky Pucks” fundraiser in support of the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy (WJHA) at the March 14 Jets game. Fans can buy autographed pucks for the chance to win a meet and greet with a Jets player and all proceeds will give under served youth the opportunity to participate in hockey programming that strengthens their connection to school and academics.

Lucky Pucks will be sold for $25 each, autographed, and individually wrapped, making it a surprise which Jets star has signed each puck. Out of the 800 pucks being sold, four will be golden pucks where the lucky fan will win a post-game meet and greet with Josh Morrissey, Morgan Barron, Cole Perfetti, or Gabe Vilardi.

A program of the True North Youth Foundation, the WJHA annually supports 700 students from socially and economically challenged schools in Winnipeg by increasing their connection to school and community through hockey skill development and other robust supports like after-school programming. The WJHA removes participation barriers for students while providing mentorship, tutoring, volunteer and job experience, as well as career and post-secondary exploration. Many of the Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends continue to volunteer with the WJHA,connecting with students and seeing firsthand the positive impacts of the program.

The Lucky Pucks fundraiser is one of many initiatives the Wives and Girlfriends have organized this season to give back to the community.

Media can download assets HERE.

#

News Feed

Three things - Jets drop final game of road trip

GAMEDAY: Jets at Hurricanes

Three things - Tanev, offence shine in Jets win

Jets acquire forward Brandon Tanev from the Seattle Kraken 

Jets acquire defenceman Luke Schenn from Penguins

GAMEDAY: Jets at Devils

Three things - Jets back in the win column

Jets acquire goaltender Chris Driedger from Panthers

Julien signs three-year, entry-level contract with Jets

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flyers

Jets annual Celebrating Women in Sport game on March 11.

Jets Prospect Report - March 2025

Three things - Jets open road trip with loss to Isles

GAMEDAY: Jets at Islanders

Three things - Jets have lots of chances in loss to Flyers

GAMEDAY: Flyers at Jets

Three things - Predators end Jets win streak

GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators