Jets focused on improving special teams

WINNIPEG – Last night, Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness aired his frustrations about his ailing special teams.

His team just lost a game 3-2 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens with the visitors going two-for-three with the man advantage and keeping the Jets power play scoreless in two opportunities.

Bowness said Monday night they would have to revamp both power play units. Today turned out to be an optional skate and we will have to wait another day to see what those new looks could be. Defenceman Josh Morrissey was one of the Jets that were not on the ice and after taking a puck to the face last night, it’s understandable why he didn’t take part.

“We'll see what it looks like tomorrow. We wanted to practise it today, but a couple of guys were banged up and Moe obviously wasn't out there,” said Bowness.

“But we'll probably move some people around and try a different look.”