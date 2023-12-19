Jets focused on improving special teams

Schmidt: "When you get down to the end of the year, those are the types of things that help team win."

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Last night, Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness aired his frustrations about his ailing special teams.

His team just lost a game 3-2 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens with the visitors going two-for-three with the man advantage and keeping the Jets power play scoreless in two opportunities.

Bowness said Monday night they would have to revamp both power play units. Today turned out to be an optional skate and we will have to wait another day to see what those new looks could be. Defenceman Josh Morrissey was one of the Jets that were not on the ice and after taking a puck to the face last night, it’s understandable why he didn’t take part.

“We'll see what it looks like tomorrow. We wanted to practise it today, but a couple of guys were banged up and Moe obviously wasn't out there,” said Bowness.

“But we'll probably move some people around and try a different look.”

Rick Bowness on what can be better on the Jets' PK

Considering the Jets are 18-9-3 and are challenging for top spot in the Central, are we nitpicking?

"It's part of every game. When you get down to the end of the year, those are the types of things that help team win,” said Nate Schmidt.

“You gotta hope that (when) you get a chance on the power play in the second period or late in the game, you've gotta come up with something, you know, in order to steal points at the end of the game. So, I think, yeah. Those are parts of our game that you have to look at and say, 'Hey, if we're gonna improve, that's where we can improve."

Nate Schmidt on Cole Perfetti's growth as a player

Mark Scheifele leads the team with four power play goals explained what he thought the first unit can do better when on the man advantage.

“We have to be a little more predictable for each other, know where guys are and be in the right spots. When guys are in the right spot, it makes it easy to know he’s going to be there, as opposed to getting the puck and then picking your head up,” said Scheifele.

“When you know guys are, you’re able to make those tic-tac plays, those quick plays. Then on puck recoveries, rebounds, you know where guys are going to be and you know where outlets are going to be, as opposed to looking for them.”

Mark Scheifele on Morrissey's return to the bench

Certainly, it hasn’t helped that the Jets were without Gabriel Vilardi for an extended period, and they feel the absence of Kyle Connor especially when on the power play.

As for the penalty kill, which was a strength for the Jets a year ago, it’s given up at least one power play goal in five straight games including two last night. The PK is 27th in the league and there is no question, it simply has to get better.

Bowness noted today that they are not blocking enough shots and are struggling getting the puck down the ice when they have possession.

“Some bad decisions and not hard enough on the puck. We gave one up to Colorado, they never should have got that (power play) goal. That puck should have been 200 feet down the ice, ends up in the back of our net,” said Bowness.

“That's self-inflicted, that's causing your own problems. We’re trying to make a play that we shouldn't have been trying to make. We put that puck down the ice, they don't get one.”

INJURY UPDATES

Ville Heinola (lower body) is back skating again but Bowness said the Finnish defenceman is not close to returning. Forward Rasmus Kupari (upper body) was at the optional skate in a non-contact jersey and it sounds like there is a chance he could return sometime after the team gets back from the Christmas break.

