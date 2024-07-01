Jets sign goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to a one-year contract

WINNIPEG, July 1, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen on a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1,000,000.

Kahkonen, 27, played 37 games for the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks last season and posted a 7-24-3 record with a shutout, a 3.64 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

Kahkonen, a native of Helsinki, Finland, has played 139 career NHL games for New Jersey, San Jose, and the Minnesota Wild and has recorded a 49-67-15 record with four shutouts, a 3.33 GAA and a .899 SV%. He was fourth-round pick by Minnesota in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Internationally, Kahkonen has represented Finland on several occasions. He won a gold medal at the 2016 World Junior Championships where he had a 4-0-0 record with a 2.25 GAA and a .909 SV% and he also won bronze at the 2013 U18 World Championship.

