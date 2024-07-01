Jets sign goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to a one-year contract

Kahkonen was a fourth round pick by Minnesota in 2014 NHL Draft.

kaapo-1920x1080
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

WINNIPEG, July 1, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen on a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1,000,000.

Kahkonen, 27, played 37 games for the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks last season and posted a 7-24-3 record with a shutout, a 3.64 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

Kahkonen, a native of Helsinki, Finland, has played 139 career NHL games for New Jersey, San Jose, and the Minnesota Wild and has recorded a 49-67-15 record with four shutouts, a 3.33 GAA and a .899 SV%. He was fourth-round pick by Minnesota in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Internationally, Kahkonen has represented Finland on several occasions. He won a gold medal at the 2016 World Junior Championships where he had a 4-0-0 record with a 2.25 GAA and a .909 SV% and he also won bronze at the 2013 U18 World Championship.

Kaapo Kahkonen

Goalie

Born Aug 16 1996  -- Helsinki, Finland

Height 6.02 -- Weight 217 -- Shoots L

-#####-

News Feed

Cheveldayoff sees opportunity for Jets' young players

Comrie excited to come back to Winnipeg

Jets sign goaltender Eric Comrie to a two-year contract

Jets make four selections at 2024 NHL Draft

Jets select Walton 187th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft

Jets select Loponen 155h overall in the 2024 NHL Draft

Jets select He 109th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft

Jets select Freij 37th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft

Hellebuyck honoured to win second Vezina

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck awarded Vezina Trophy

Draft preview with Paul Edmonds

DeMelo happy to stay in Winnipeg

Jets sign DeMelo to four-year contract extension

Draft day stories with Jason Kasdorf

Jets announce 2024 pre-season schedule

Life as an NHL EBUG with Jason Kasdorf

Chynoweth, Payne ready to dive into Jets special teams

Jets & Moose extend affiliation agreement with Norfolk