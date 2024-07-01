Jets sign goaltender Eric Comrie to a two-year contract

By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with goaltender Eric Comrie on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $825,000.

Comrie, 28, played 10 games for the Buffalo Sabres last season and posted a 2-7-0 record with a 3.69 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage. The Edmonton, Alta. native also played four games for the AHL’s Rochester Americans and went 3-1-0 with a shutout, a 2.26 GAA and a .934 SV%.

Comrie was originally drafted by Winnipeg in the second round (59th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft and he spent most of his first nine professional seasons with the Jets organization. He played 24 games for Winnipeg and went 12-8-1 with a shutout, a 2.94 GAA and a .909 SV%. Comrie is the Manitoba Moose’s franchise leader in goaltender games played (203), wins (86), and saves (5,683).

Eric Comrie
Goalie
Born Jul 6 1995 -- Edmonton, ALTA
Height 6.01 -- Weight 190 -- Shoots L

