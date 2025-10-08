RELEASE: Jets sign Connor to an eight-year contract extension

Connor signs eight year extension with AAV of $12,000,000

2526_ConnorEXTENDED_1920x1080
By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, Oct. 8, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Kyle Connor on an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value in the NHL of $12,000,000.

Connor, 28, led the Jets and set single-season career-highs in points (97) and assists (56) in 2024-25 while playing in all 82 games for Winnipeg. The Shelby Township, Mich. native finished in the NHL’s top 10 in points (7th: 97) and goals (T-7th: 41) as he was named to the 2024-25 NHL First All-Star Team. Connor alsoplayed all 13 postseason games for the Jets and led the club in points (17) and assists (12), while his five goals were tied for the team high.

Connor, Winnipeg’s first-round pick (17th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, has recorded 582 points (284G, 298A) in 613 career NHL games. He has also posted 49 points (20G, 29A) in 58 postseason games for the Jets. Since he became a full-time NHLer in 2017-18, Connor has scored at least 30 goals in seven seasons and eclipsed 60 points six times. He won the 2022 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy as "the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

Internationally, Connor has represented the United States on multiple occasions. Most recently, he had one assist in three games for Team USA at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

Kyle Connor

Left Wing

Born Dec. 9, 1996 -- Shelby Township, MI

Height 6.01 -- Weight 183 -- Shoots L

-#####-

