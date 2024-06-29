Jets select Freij 37th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINNIPEG, June 29, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the selection of defenceman Alfons Freij 37th overall in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Freij, 18, played the majority of last season in the J20 Nationell in Sweden, tallying 33 points (14G, 19A) in 40 games with the Växjö Lakers. He also appeared in three games with Växjö in the J18 Region, nabbing two assists in three games. Internationally, he registered six points (2G, 4A) in seven games for Sweden at the U18 World Championship, helping Sweden win a bronze medal.

Alfons Freij

Defence

Born Feb 12 2006

Height 6.01 -- Weight 187 -- Shoots L

Alfons Freij Stats from Elite Prospects

