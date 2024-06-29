Jets select Freij 37th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft

Registered six points in seven games at 2024 U18 World Championships

37pick-2568x1444
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINNIPEG, June 29, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the selection of defenceman Alfons Freij 37th overall in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Freij, 18, played the majority of last season in the J20 Nationell in Sweden, tallying 33 points (14G, 19A) in 40 games with the Växjö Lakers. He also appeared in three games with Växjö in the J18 Region, nabbing two assists in three games. Internationally, he registered six points (2G, 4A) in seven games for Sweden at the U18 World Championship, helping Sweden win a bronze medal.

Alfons Freij

Defence

Born Feb 12 2006

Height 6.01 -- Weight 187 -- Shoots L

Alfons Freij Stats from Elite Prospects

-#####-

News Feed

Hellebuyck honoured to win second Vezina

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck awarded Vezina Trophy

Draft preview with Paul Edmonds

DeMelo happy to stay in Winnipeg

Jets sign DeMelo to four-year contract extension

Draft day stories with Jason Kasdorf

Jets announce 2024 pre-season schedule

Life as an NHL EBUG with Jason Kasdorf

Chynoweth, Payne ready to dive into Jets special teams

Jets & Moose extend affiliation agreement with Norfolk

Jets announce coaching staff appointments

Jets continue preparations for NHL Draft

Jets prospect playing for Memorial Cup

Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets

Perfetti excited about Arniel hiring

'Extremely special day' for Arniel

Jets at Worlds - 05.26.24

Jets at Worlds - 05.25.24