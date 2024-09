WINNIPEG, September 24, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets today announced the following three players have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose:

F – Chaz Lucius

F – Henri Nikkanen

F – Danny Zhilkin

The following four players have released from their professional try-outs:

D – Dylan Anhorn

D – Dawson Barteaux

D – Ashton Sautner

F – Ben King

The following five players have been released to their junior clubs:

F – Kevin He

F – Jacob Julien

F – Connor Levis

F – Markus Loponen

F – Kieron Walton

-#####-