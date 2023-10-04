Jets Prospect Report: October

With the NHL season just under a week away, we are going to take a look at the five 2023 NHL Draft selections by the Jets in this month’s Winnipeg Jets Prospect Report.

Colby Barlow|LW|18|2023 first round pick

Barlow took part in 2023 Young Stars Classic tournament in Penticton, BC in mid-September and ended up with a power play goal and a goal in the shootout in a 3-2 win over the Canucks prospects. The Ontario product then came to main camp, but we didn’t get to see a lot of him since he came down with an illness and was then sent back to the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League. Attack GM Dale DeGray said that Barlow’s role won’t change much this season outside of more responsibility as a top player in the league and he will once again be captain of the team.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness was disappointed that they didn’t get a longer look at the 18th overall selection.

“It's disappointing for him as well. I was anxious. I hear so many great things about the kid,” said Bowness last week.

“I was very anxious to see him play. Stuff you can't control takes care of that.”

Zachary Nehring|RW|18|2023 third round pick

Nehring was at development camp back in July after he was selected in the third round. He will play for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL this season after putting up 85 points in 54 games with Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep team last in 2022-23. The Stampede will open up their season with their home opener on Saturday against the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Jacob Julien|C|19|2023 fifth round pick

Like Barlow, Julien found the net once at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton and looked more comfortable as the tournament progressed. He was sent back to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League recently and it sounds like he will alternate between second- and third line centre this season. Knights radio voice Mike Stubbs said that Julien will also see some PK time and could see some second unit power play minutes. Head coach Dale Hunter is big on development and with Julien only entering his first full season of major junior he will no doubt be tried in all kinds of spots to see where he has the best chance to excel.

Thomas Milic|G|20|2023 fifth round pick

The New Westminster product had a strong performance at the Young Stars Classic and at training camp. Milic is one of three goaltenders with the Manitoba Moose as their training camp just started on October 1st. The 20-year-old begins his professional hockey careers this season and it will be important for him to adapt to the pro game which the organization believes he be able to effectively.

Connor Levis|C|18|2023 seventh round pick

Levis has been sent back to junior after taking part of the Young Stars Classic and Jets training camp. The 18-year-old will be a top six forward for the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League and will play in all situations. Radio voice of the Blazers Jon Keen said that Levis will be expected to provide leadership with a younger roster and his maturity will be beneficial. The Blazers are hoping for 30 plus goal campaign from the Jets seventh round pick.