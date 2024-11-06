Jets Prospect Report - November 2024

“He’s been the face really of this organization for the last two years with the limited success we’ve had. It’s been fun to witness his journey and overcome a lot of the struggles and the losses,” said Boudreau who is in his first full season as head coach in Niagra.

“But not only what he has done on the ice, it’s more or less where we see him off the ice when we get to community event, it might be from 1-2 and then Kevin is there from 1-3. He’s always shaking hands. So, both off the ice and on, he’s been a leader through and through with his actions.”

He was surprised with the announcement and said one of his favourite parts of the big day was calling his parents with the news.

“They were pretty happy for me. But I think the biggest thing is with or without the letter, I’m the same person and just not trying to change that,” said He.

“Just trying to be myself at the rink so I think that for me is the biggest thing.”

Not only is He having a big season, the IceDogs have stunned the hockey world with their consistent play so far this season. With the recent CHL rankings released on Tuesday, Niagra is ranked ninth in the country. While there is a lot of hockey to go, He says the positive attention the team is getting means a lot.

“For us, just extra motivation. Come in every day and give it our best shot,” said He.

“We have a lot to work on and yeah, it’s a lot of motivation for us.”

Boudreau pointed out that before the season began, Niagra was not even ranked in the top 16 of the power rankings of the Ontario Hockey League. In fact, the predictions said that they were going to miss the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

“What we did prior to the season was print those expectations. We weren’t expected to win, we weren’t expected to be a good team. And so, we got a poster sized paper and printed out five copies and plastered it all over dressing room and talked about what the expectations are from the outside world and what are expectations are with the players,” said Boudreau.

“It’s kind of all come together as far as their leadership, the direction we’re going with our team and success early on was the quickest way to get everybody on board.”

MOOSE REPORT

Although they were late cuts from the Jets, forwards Nikita Chibrikov and Brad Lambert have carried that confidence with them to the American Hockey League. Chibrikov leads the Moose in goals (3) and points (7) in eight games played, Lambert leads the team in assists (5) and sits second on the team in scoring with six points.

Elias Salomonsson is adapting to the North American game and leads Moose blueliners in assists (4) and points (5). Dominic DiVincentiis also made an impressive debut in pro hockey after starring with North Bay of the OHL. The 20-year-old is 2-2 with a 1.78 goals against average and .941 save percentage and has allowed two goals or less in all four of his starts.

“I’ve been impressed with the control and structure that he has played with thus far,” said developmental goaltending coach and scout Drew McIntyre.

“He has really improved in this area over the past year, and it is good to see him bring it into his game.”