Jets Prospect Report - November 2024

Prospect Kevin He has led the IceDogs to ninth spot in the CHL rankings

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

Since being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, things have been going well for Kevin He. The jets prospect fared well at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, BC in September, then had a solid training camp with the Jets including recording a primary assist on a Dominic Toninato goal in Edmonton during the preseason.

He was sent back to the Niagra IceDogs, and it looks like he has carried the momentum from his time in Winnipeg to his OHL club. As of November 5, the 19-year-old has 23 points (12G, 11A) and that has him seventh in league scoring.

Yeah, I think for me it was a huge confidence boost. Obviously, you got a taste for how it's run over there. And obviously went to Penticton and had a good rookie tournament and went to camp,” said He.

“Now just coming back, I'm just more motivated and excited as ever. Kind of just lead this group and try to make the playoffs and do the best we can.”

IceDogs head coach Ben Boudreau noticed a difference in He once he came back from Jets camp.

“When you get up there you are going to realize one of two things, how far you are or how close you are, and I know the reviews from Winnipeg were really good. Especially with his fitness and his conditioning, I know he got rave reviews from up there,” said Boudreau.

“Not only did you have a confident individual, but you also had one that was more motivated than ever. He did not miss a beat; he looked like a man amongst boys. Like I said, the kid has been motivated every single day here and it’s been fun to watch.

On October 22, the IceDogs named He the 19th captain in the history of the franchise.

“He’s been the face really of this organization for the last two years with the limited success we’ve had. It’s been fun to witness his journey and overcome a lot of the struggles and the losses,” said Boudreau who is in his first full season as head coach in Niagra.

“But not only what he has done on the ice, it’s more or less where we see him off the ice when we get to community event, it might be from 1-2 and then Kevin is there from 1-3. He’s always shaking hands. So, both off the ice and on, he’s been a leader through and through with his actions.”

He was surprised with the announcement and said one of his favourite parts of the big day was calling his parents with the news.

“They were pretty happy for me. But I think the biggest thing is with or without the letter, I’m the same person and just not trying to change that,” said He.

“Just trying to be myself at the rink so I think that for me is the biggest thing.”

Not only is He having a big season, the IceDogs have stunned the hockey world with their consistent play so far this season. With the recent CHL rankings released on Tuesday, Niagra is ranked ninth in the country. While there is a lot of hockey to go, He says the positive attention the team is getting means a lot.

“For us, just extra motivation. Come in every day and give it our best shot,” said He.

“We have a lot to work on and yeah, it’s a lot of motivation for us.”

Boudreau pointed out that before the season began, Niagra was not even ranked in the top 16 of the power rankings of the Ontario Hockey League. In fact, the predictions said that they were going to miss the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

“What we did prior to the season was print those expectations. We weren’t expected to win, we weren’t expected to be a good team. And so, we got a poster sized paper and printed out five copies and plastered it all over dressing room and talked about what the expectations are from the outside world and what are expectations are with the players,” said Boudreau.

“It’s kind of all come together as far as their leadership, the direction we’re going with our team and success early on was the quickest way to get everybody on board.”

MOOSE REPORT

Although they were late cuts from the Jets, forwards Nikita Chibrikov and Brad Lambert have carried that confidence with them to the American Hockey League. Chibrikov leads the Moose in goals (3) and points (7) in eight games played, Lambert leads the team in assists (5) and sits second on the team in scoring with six points.

Elias Salomonsson is adapting to the North American game and leads Moose blueliners in assists (4) and points (5). Dominic DiVincentiis also made an impressive debut in pro hockey after starring with North Bay of the OHL. The 20-year-old is 2-2 with a 1.78 goals against average and .941 save percentage and has allowed two goals or less in all four of his starts.

“I’ve been impressed with the control and structure that he has played with thus far,” said developmental goaltending coach and scout Drew McIntyre.

“He has really improved in this area over the past year, and it is good to see him bring it into his game.”

Manitoba hits the road to take on the Texas Stars this weekend to begin five straight on the road, the Moose will return home to face Chicago (Nov. 21, 23) and Calgary (Nov. 29, Dec. 1).

OTHER PROSPECTS

Kieron Walton (2024, 6th round, 187th overall) – The 18-year-old is off to a tremendous start with the Sudbury Wolves (OHL) with 19 points (6G, 13A) in 15 games.

Brayden Yager (2023, 1st round, 14th overall by Penguins) – On October 3, Yager was named the 36th captain in Moose Jaw Warriors history. Yager has 18 points (8G, 10A) in 13 games for the Warriors.

Colby Barlow (2023, 1st round, 18th overall) – Barlow was traded to the Oshawa Generals from Owen Sound in early October. After a slow start, Barlow has seven points (4G, 3A) in his last 10 games.

