Jets Prospect Report - February

Barlow is quick to point out, he’s not just a goal scorer but also has the ability to be a playmaker.

“I love it. I think it’s an underrated part of my game, it’s not talked about a whole lot,” said Barlow.

“But it’s nice having that knowing everybody thinks that you’re going to have that shoot first kind of mentality and it leaves guys open a lot of the time. It’s awesome having that as well.”

Barlow was named captain of the Attack last season at the age of 17 and gives credit to his parents, brother and the people around him for the leadership quality that he has.

“My dad always told me ‘if you want to play with the big boys’. I have an older brother, he’s six years older than me. I didn’t have anybody in the neighbourhood that was the same age as me, so I always just wanted to play with them,” said Barlow.

“My dad said ‘you gotta play their way’. I think a lot of that came with a couple of beat downs here and there, kind of learning a certain maturity at a young age.”

Heading into this season, Barlow looked to be a lock to play for Canada at the 2024 World Juniors in Sweden. But in early November the Attack captain suffered an injury that would keep him out of the lineup until the end of December.

“I really learned I don’t like watching my team play at all. It was not fun. It was a grind getting back to healthy. But I always say it’s not always going to be sunshine and rainbows, you’re going to have bumps in your career at some point,” said Barlow.

“So, a little adversity, learn from it and become a better person for it. There were definitely a lot of times where I was feeling great, but the timeline really didn’t add up. Especially with my injury, there were so many good days and then you’d have a bad day, right? It was a battle back and forth but once I found that consistency, I was super excited to get back.”

As mentioned earlier, the 18-year-old forward is back and scoring again for the Attack who hope to make a push to the 2024 OHL Playoffs as they have points in six of their last eight games.

MOOSE UPDATE

The Manitoba Moose are the midst on nine straight games away from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. The Jets AHL affiliate have won four of their last five games including a 3-2 overtime win in Rockford on February 3. Jeff Mallot moved into a tie for eighth place all-time in Moose goal scoring on Saturday, he also tied Nolan Baumgartner for most overtime winners with his fifth.