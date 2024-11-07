Funds raised from Jets wives and girlfriends’ initiative to support D’Arcy’s A.R.C.

DSC_1521

WINNIPEG, Nov. 8, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets wives and girlfriends are launching the 2025 Jets Pets calendar at the Winnipeg Jets game on Saturday, Nov. 9 when the Jets take on the Dallas Stars at 2 p.m. (also the 90s game). All proceeds from calendar sales will support D’Arcy’s Animal Rescue Centre (D’Arcy’s A.R.C.), a shelter dedicated to rescuing and caring for stray or abandoned cats and dogs until a safe, permanent home is found.

The limited-edition Jets Pets calendar overloads on cuteness featuring both players’ pets and adoptable pets from D’Arcy’s A.R.C.

The Jets wives and girlfriends will be joined by D’Arcy’s A.R.C team members to sell calendars on the concourse at the Saturday, Nov. 9 game. Calendars will be sold for $19.99 plus tax and remaining calendars will be available at all Jets Gear locations until sold out.

Media can download images of the 2025 Jets Pets Calendar HERE.

Tickets for the Nov. 9 game are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

Jets Prospect Report - November 2024

Three things - Jets blank Utah Hockey Club

GAMEDAY: Utah Hockey Club at Jets

Holden's story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Three things - Jets win wild one over Tampa

What does it mean to retire as a Jet, with Bryan Little

Anderson-Dolan thankful for his path to NHL

GAMEDAY: Lightning at Jets

Three things - Ehlers hat trick helps Jets to 10th win

Connor named NHL's Second Star of the Month

Jets and Moose launch 2024 Hockey Fights Cancer campaign

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blue Jackets

Three things - Milestone night for Connor

GAMEDAY: Jets at Red Wings

Jets celebrate annual Pride Game Nov. 3

Three things - Jets win streak ends at 16

GAMEDAY: Maple Leafs at Jets