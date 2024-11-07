Funds raised from Jets wives and girlfriends’ initiative to support D’Arcy’s A.R.C.

WINNIPEG, Nov. 8, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets wives and girlfriends are launching the 2025 Jets Pets calendar at the Winnipeg Jets game on Saturday, Nov. 9 when the Jets take on the Dallas Stars at 2 p.m. (also the 90s game). All proceeds from calendar sales will support D’Arcy’s Animal Rescue Centre (D’Arcy’s A.R.C.), a shelter dedicated to rescuing and caring for stray or abandoned cats and dogs until a safe, permanent home is found.

The limited-edition Jets Pets calendar overloads on cuteness featuring both players’ pets and adoptable pets from D’Arcy’s A.R.C.

The Jets wives and girlfriends will be joined by D’Arcy’s A.R.C team members to sell calendars on the concourse at the Saturday, Nov. 9 game. Calendars will be sold for $19.99 plus tax and remaining calendars will be available at all Jets Gear locations until sold out.

Media can download images of the 2025 Jets Pets Calendar HERE.

Tickets for the Nov. 9 game are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.