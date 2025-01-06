Jets host third annual Filipino Heritage Night Jan. 11

WINNIPEG, Jan. 6, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets will host their third annual Filipino Heritage Night on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. when they face the Colorado Avalanche. The game will celebrate Winnipeg’s Filipino community – which is the largest per capita Filipino population outside of the Philippines – with music, dance, and food.

Pre-game and intermission entertainment will include dance groups DMCI’s Finest, Sisler’s Most Wanted, and Filipino Heritage Performing Arts Class as well as music by DJ Hipnotic, DJ Tayne, and DJ Headrush. Local media personalities Marjorie Dowhos and Jim Agapito will serve as guest in-game hosts. The Filipino Heritage Performing Arts Class will sing the Canadian anthem and Filipino Canadian artist Jovelle Balani will sing the American anthem. Game presentation will again feature digital media elements created by students of Sisler High School’s CREATE program, an entertainment arts training program.

The Mabuhay District and Kultivation Festival, Quezon Province Association of Manitoba, and Manitoba Filipino Teachers Association Inc. will be honoured at the game for the work they do in Manitoba’s Filipino community.

Canada Life Centre’s Executive Chef Richard Duncan has collaborated with local Filipino culinary entrepreneur, Allan Pineda to create Filipino-inspired feature items for the game. Fans can enjoy lechon pork belly poutine, tocino pork sandwiches with sweet buns from local Filipino business, Marcel’s Bakery, and lumpia with a sweet chili sauce.

Filipino youth from the First Shift program will showcase their newfound skills during a game in the first intermission. The First Shift program makes hockey accessible for families new to the sport by removing barriers and making hockey affordable, inclusive and fun for those not as familiar with how to get involved, including Canadian newcomers.

Filipino Heritage Night merchandise, which features the logo designed by graphic designer Jonato Dalayoan and True North’s Art Director Marc Gomez, is available at Jets Gear stores and online at truenorthshop.com. Team-issued Filipino Heritage Night jerseys featuring the logo will be auctioned off on the concourse, with proceeds going to initiatives that support the Filipino community.

Tickets for Filipino Heritage Night are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

