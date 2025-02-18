Jets host Black History Night game on Feb. 24

WINNIPEG, Feb. 18, 2025 – Aligned with the NHL’s celebration of Black History Month, the Winnipeg Jets will host their annual Black History Night game on Feb. 24 when they face the San Jose Sharks. The game is a part of NHL Unites, a league-wide initiative that drives positive social change, fosters inclusion, and shares stories of Black hockey players who have made a difference in their communities.

This year’s Black History game will honour Winnipeg Jets alumnus Eldon “Pokey” Reddick. Known as half of “Pokey and the Bandit,” Reddick was a goaltender for the Jets from 1986 to 1989 when he was only the second Black goalie in NHL history. An undrafted player, he went on to win a Stanley Cup Championship with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990. Now living in Las Vegas, Reddick co-started the first high school hockey team in Nevada and coaches young goaltenders at The Yard, an artificial ice facility that makes hockey training more accessible.

The Jets will welcome the One Voice choir to sing the national anthems, along with Drum Café Winnipeg and The Hi-Life Steel Orchestra for featured performances throughout the evening.

This season introduces new limited-edition Winnipeg Jets Black History jerseys. Six autographed jerseys will be available only through the in-game auction, with proceeds supporting Black History Manitoba, True North’s partner in hosting this initiative. Black History Manitoba is a volunteer-based group established in 1981 that is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the past and evolving role of Black experiences within the Canadian historical context. Black History Manitoba will be at the Black History Night game to share more about their work and outreach. Learn more about Black History Manitoba and the special events planned for Black History Month at bhmwinnipeg.com.

Canada Life Centre Executive Chef Richard Duncan has collaborated with Chef Rob Thomas, a local chef with Caribbean roots, to offer cultural cuisine including traditional Jamaican patties, jerk pork sandwiches with savoury plantain chips, and playful fusion dish, jerk chicken poutine.

Black History Night merchandise designed by Black-owned, Winnipeg-based premium athlete apparel brand Zueike is available at Jets Gear stores and online at truenorthshop.com, and includes a 2025-edition long sleeved tee paying homage to this season’s celebrated alumnus Reddick.

Tickets to the Winnipeg Jets Black History Night are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

#