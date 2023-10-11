Jets hoping Hellebuyck and Scheifele contracts create momentum

WINNIPEG – Back on the first day of free agency in July, Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff discussed the futures of Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck and listening to possible trade offers.
“You have to as a manager,” said Cheveldayoff.
“That’s your job.”
Then he followed up that with a telling statement.
“I think that would create big holes in your organization as we feel moving forward here.”
Fast forward to October and there was Cheveldayoff answering questions about the identical seven-year extensions for Scheifele and Hellebuyck. A big smile on his face with both players to his left at a table during the official announcement of the contracts that carry an average annual value of $8,500,000.
“Both of these individuals have a unique desire to win, and both of these players want to win with the teammates they have here. That was music to my ears and music to everyone in the organization. It was an exciting day yesterday,” said Cheveldayoff.
“We had an opportunity a couple of days ago to spend family day at Camp Manitou and the guys had some time to go on a fishing trip for some great team bonding, but now it’s time to play hockey and I think that’s a real exciting thing. Congratulation to both of you, thank you very much on behalf of the organization and the fans, and we’re real excited to take the next steps.”