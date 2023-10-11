News Feed

Ground Control - Episode 165 (Mark Chipman)

LIVE: Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck press conference

Jets announce opening day roster for 2023-24 NHL regular season

Scheifele honoured to sign seven-year extension with Jets

Ehlers eyes opening night return

Jets sign Scheifele and Hellebuyck to seven-year contract extensions

Scheifele and Perfetti work well together on and off the ice

Jets closing in on season opening roster

Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 2

True North & Winnipeg Jets #GoBlueToba in support of Toba Centre this October

GAMEDAY: Senators at Jets (Preseason Game 6)

Jets getting healthy at the right time

Jets Prospect Report: October

Ground Control - Episode 164 (Andrew Paterson & Dan Robertson)

Jets reduce training camp roster by three players

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

Jets reduce training camp roster by five players

Jets reduce training camp roster by 10 players

Jets hoping Hellebuyck and Scheifele contracts create momentum

Winnipeg opens 2023-24 season in Calgary against the Flames Wednesday

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Back on the first day of free agency in July, Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff discussed the futures of Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck and listening to possible trade offers.

“You have to as a manager,” said Cheveldayoff.

“That’s your job.”

Then he followed up that with a telling statement.

“I think that would create big holes in your organization as we feel moving forward here.”

Fast forward to October and there was Cheveldayoff answering questions about the identical seven-year extensions for Scheifele and Hellebuyck. A big smile on his face with both players to his left at a table during the official announcement of the contracts that carry an average annual value of $8,500,000.

“Both of these individuals have a unique desire to win, and both of these players want to win with the teammates they have here. That was music to my ears and music to everyone in the organization. It was an exciting day yesterday,” said Cheveldayoff.

“We had an opportunity a couple of days ago to spend family day at Camp Manitou and the guys had some time to go on a fishing trip for some great team bonding, but now it’s time to play hockey and I think that’s a real exciting thing. Congratulation to both of you, thank you very much on behalf of the organization and the fans, and we’re real excited to take the next steps.”

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff speaks with the media.

Speaking of their teammates, they were thrilled with the news.

“I’ve grown up in this organization with them and I’ve seen how hard both of them have worked, the dedication that they have to the game, on and off the ice and in the off-season. You’re just happy for them to get that reward for all their hard work,” said Josh Morrissey.

“Certainly, as a team, just ecstatic to get two of the top players in the league, in their positions, signed here for a long time. As a guy that’s also signed here for a long time, I couldn’t be happier. I think it sends a message that we’re trying to build something great here in the next number of years. Getting those two guys done is huge and I’m super excited all around.”

The Jets new captain was also happy that questions about Scheifele and Hellebuyck’s contract status can no longer be brought up.

“It takes one of those elephants out of the room that the media or the speculation on what's going to happen and what direction is the team going to go,” said Adam Lowry.

“I don’t think it was going to be a distraction per se, but to get it out of the way and to know what our team is going to look like going forward is huge. I think it takes some of the uncertainty out of it and like I said it couldn’t happen to two better people, two better teammates, so we’re really happy for them.”

Now the core group of Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, Morrissey, Lowry to Scheifele and Hellebuyck will be together for the foreseeable future. It’s that core group that was a big reason for one of the league’s top goaltenders to commit as long as he did to the Jets.

“We are a good team. We’ve shown that for years. I think when you look at the league as a whole, and over the last 10 years, the Winnipeg Jets are up there near the top in wins and chances at Cups. That’s very desirable, I think with these contracts, it helps show people around the league that not only do you come here to win but you come here to succeed as a player and individually,” said Hellebuyck.

“Our team is pretty dialed. And that leads into more guys getting dialed and learning the proper way and what’s going to make you feel good and play well. I think that’s what you want as a player. When you’re coming into this league, everyone talks about becoming a pro and being a good pro. Well, when you have guys in front of you that are showing you the exact way to do it, then there’s no questions about it.”

Connor Hellebuyck speaks on his contract extension.

Wednesday the season begins for real and the Jets can turn these contract extensions into some serious momentum for the 2023-24 campaign.

“Obviously it's big news for us in particular and obviously the organization and the guys in the room. This is a team sport and I think we're all excited to get playing hockey again. We're happy preseason's over and ready to get the season started and obviously this is a fantastic thing to go into the season and hopefully we use the extra energy come tomorrow night,” said Scheifele.

“It's just an exciting time, just starting the season, and this is a tremendous last couple of days and I'm just ready to get playing again.”

Mark Scheifele speaks to the media.