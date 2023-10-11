Jets hoping Hellebuyck and Scheifele contracts create momentum

Speaking of their teammates, they were thrilled with the news.

“I’ve grown up in this organization with them and I’ve seen how hard both of them have worked, the dedication that they have to the game, on and off the ice and in the off-season. You’re just happy for them to get that reward for all their hard work,” said Josh Morrissey.

“Certainly, as a team, just ecstatic to get two of the top players in the league, in their positions, signed here for a long time. As a guy that’s also signed here for a long time, I couldn’t be happier. I think it sends a message that we’re trying to build something great here in the next number of years. Getting those two guys done is huge and I’m super excited all around.”

The Jets new captain was also happy that questions about Scheifele and Hellebuyck’s contract status can no longer be brought up.

“It takes one of those elephants out of the room that the media or the speculation on what's going to happen and what direction is the team going to go,” said Adam Lowry.

“I don’t think it was going to be a distraction per se, but to get it out of the way and to know what our team is going to look like going forward is huge. I think it takes some of the uncertainty out of it and like I said it couldn’t happen to two better people, two better teammates, so we’re really happy for them.”

Now the core group of Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, Morrissey, Lowry to Scheifele and Hellebuyck will be together for the foreseeable future. It’s that core group that was a big reason for one of the league’s top goaltenders to commit as long as he did to the Jets.

“We are a good team. We’ve shown that for years. I think when you look at the league as a whole, and over the last 10 years, the Winnipeg Jets are up there near the top in wins and chances at Cups. That’s very desirable, I think with these contracts, it helps show people around the league that not only do you come here to win but you come here to succeed as a player and individually,” said Hellebuyck.

“Our team is pretty dialed. And that leads into more guys getting dialed and learning the proper way and what’s going to make you feel good and play well. I think that’s what you want as a player. When you’re coming into this league, everyone talks about becoming a pro and being a good pro. Well, when you have guys in front of you that are showing you the exact way to do it, then there’s no questions about it.”