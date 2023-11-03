Jets eager to begin run of divisional games

TEMPE – With Thursday’s loss to the Vegas Golden Knights behind them, the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice at Mullett Arena on Friday in preparation for a matinee tilt against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

And just one quick look at the video shows that the Coyotes will be a much different team than the one the Jets just played.

“It’s two different worlds, to be honest with you,” said defenceman Dylan DeMelo, who played 22:09 in the 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights. “Vegas frustrates you with their structure and their detail, their commitment to shutting you down, and they frustrate you a ton. This team, I think they frustrate you by having the puck in their hands and making skilled plays.”

The Coyotes are coming off a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, and with a record of 5-4-1 currently hold down third spot in the Central Division – one point above the Jets.

“They’re an interesting team,” said assistant coach Marty Johnston. “They really like to skate, they play with a lot of energy and their work ethic is really good. I think they’re a team that’s moving in the right direction in terms of their franchise. We’ll be ready for that. We know what we need to do.”