Jets confident ahead of clash with Avs

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets took to the practice ice one more time before leaving for Denver this afternoon.

The Jets skated for about an hour at hockey for all centre and will face the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday to start a four-game road trip.

“We know what they are capable of. They got a tremendous team, they’re really deep. They’re obviously the team, them and Dallas are the teams that we’re chasing in our conference right now,” said Kyle Connor.

“It’s going to take our best. They play a complete game, they’re very lethal. I mean they get their D’s up; they’ve got a couple great players up front that can put the puck in the net. So, it’s going to take a full team effort. Nothing that we’re not prepared for, we’ve got all the confidence in the world that if we play the right way, we’re among those top teams in the league.”