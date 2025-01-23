Jets celebrate 7th annual WASAC weekend presented by Scotiabank

WINNIPEG, Jan. 23, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets will host their seventh annual WASAC (Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre) Night presented by Scotiabank this Sunday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. when the Jets face the Calgary Flames. The celebration begins on Friday, Jan. 24 at Canada Life Centre when True North Sports + Entertainment present a cheque to WASAC, representing funds the initiative has raised over the past year, and which will help support the programs and services WASAC provides to thousands of Indigenous children and youth in Manitoba.

**MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Media are invited to the cheque presentation, which will include a preview of the Winnipeg Jets WASAC Night cultural performances and the unveiling of this season’s WASAC jersey, along with words from Winnipeg Jets Executive Chairman Mark Chipman, Premier Wab Kinew and Mayor Scott Gillingham.

​What: Winnipeg Jets and WASAC cheque presentation and cultural performances

Who: Mark Chipman, Premier Wab Kinew, Mayor Scott Gillingham, Trevor LaForte, Executive Director, WASAC

​When: Friday, Jan. 24 at 1:15 p.m.

​Where: Canada Life Centre, 300 Portage Ave., Winnipeg, Man.

Please RSVP to Krista Sinaisky at [email protected] for details and further entry/location instructions.

WASAC weekend welcomes Indigenous youth and children from northern Manitoba communities and Treaty 3 for an immersive weekend of programming that also includes a day at Camp Manitou to skate with NHL alumni Ray Neufeld, Trevor Kidd and Gerard McDonald, take in a food and nutrition class with Feast Café Bistro, and learn about mental wellness with the True North Youth Foundation’s Project 11. Youth will be representing the communities of Pauingassi First Nation, Northlands Denesuline First Nation (Lac Brochet), Bunibonibee Cree Nation (Oxford House), Shamattawa First Nation, Minegoziibe Anishinabe First Nation (Pine Creek), and the Métis Community of Duck Bay.

**Media will be invited to attend the event – further details will be shared.

The Winnipeg Jets WASAC Night on Jan. 26 will celebrate Indigenous culture with performances by the North End Band, Métis fiddle players Morgan Grace and Jason Lepine, Métis country singer Catie St. Germain, Inuit throat singers Nikki Komaksiutiksak and her daughter Chasity Swan, and round dance singers Nathaniel Sinclair from Mathias Colomb Cree Nation (Pukatawagan) supported by Opaskwayak Cree Nation’s Darryl Buck. Métis singer Krista Rey will perform the national anthem.

Team-issued Winnipeg Jets WASAC jerseys will be auctioned off at the game in support of WASAC. Winnipeg Jets WASAC merchandise is available at Jets Gear stores and online at truenorthshop.com with a portion of WASAC merchandise proceeds being reinvested in WASAC programming.

The Jets WASAC game is complemented by the Manitoba Moose Follow Your Dreams game which follows on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. vs. the Milwaukee Admirals. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Tickets for WASAC Night are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

