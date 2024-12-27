Jets at the World Juniors - Day 1

Yager centred a line with Porter Martone and Tanner Howe (Penguins), was on the power play and was part of the penalty kill unit that was a perfect 5-for-5 on the night.

The 19-year-old had one shot on goal and finished +1 and won 10 of his 11 faceoffs.

Canada (1-0) will face Latvia on Friday at 6:30 CT.