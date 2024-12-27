Jets at the World Juniors - Day 1

Canada beats Finland 4-0 to start the 2025 World Juniors.

GettyImages-2190883672
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

Day one of the 2025 World Juniors kicked off in Ottawa on Thursday with four games. Canada opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over Finland, Brayden Yager is the Jets lone prospect at the event.

Yager centred a line with Porter Martone and Tanner Howe (Penguins), was on the power play and was part of the penalty kill unit that was a perfect 5-for-5 on the night.

The 19-year-old had one shot on goal and finished +1 and won 10 of his 11 faceoffs.

Canada (1-0) will face Latvia on Friday at 6:30 CT.

News Feed

Three things - Jets best team in NHL at the break

GAMEDAY: Jets at Maple Leafs

Three things - Jets play complete game in win over Wild

GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

Jets host first Ukrainian Heritage Night January 2

Three things - Ducks stun Jets 

GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks

Three things - Lowry scores winner late in third

Jets sign Kevin He to 3-year, entry level deal

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

A Special Trip

Taste testing strange jelly beans with Eric Comrie!

Three things - Hellebuyck wins showdown with Laine

GAMEDAY: Canadiens at Jets

Three things - Vegas steals a win in OT

GAMEDAY: Golden Knights at Jets

Three things - Jets blow out Bruins

GAMEDAY: Bruins at Jets