Day one of the 2025 World Juniors kicked off in Ottawa on Thursday with four games. Canada opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over Finland, Brayden Yager is the Jets lone prospect at the event.
Jets at the World Juniors - Day 1
Canada beats Finland 4-0 to start the 2025 World Juniors.
Yager centred a line with Porter Martone and Tanner Howe (Penguins), was on the power play and was part of the penalty kill unit that was a perfect 5-for-5 on the night.
The 19-year-old had one shot on goal and finished +1 and won 10 of his 11 faceoffs.
Canada (1-0) will face Latvia on Friday at 6:30 CT.