Jets announce 2025-26 broadcast schedule

TSN3, 680 CJOB, HNIC, Sportsnet and Amazon will all carry Jets games this season

IMG_7800
By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

Link: Winnipeg Jets 2025-26 broadcast schedule

WINNIPEG, Sept. 17, 2025 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with broadcast partner TSN, today announced four Jets preseason games and 60 regular season games will be broadcast live this season on TSN3, beginning with their game against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. CT on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

TSN continues to be the official broadcaster of Winnipeg Jets regional regular season games. TSN's regional Winnipeg Jets games will continue to be available on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN app to TSN subscribers in the Jets' designated broadcast region as defined by the NHL, which includes Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and parts of Northwestern Ontario including Kenora, Dryden, and Thunder Bay.

The TSN broadcast package for this upcoming Jets' season will feature 60 regular season games live on TSN3. The schedule includes 30 away games and 30 games live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, including their home opener against the Dallas Stars on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. CT.

The remaining 22 regular season games will be broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada, Rogers Sportsnet, and Monday Night Hockey on Amazon Prime. The Jets will be featured 13 times on Hockey Night in Canada, five times on Sportsnet’s Wednesday Night Hockey, and four times on Amazon Prime’s Monday Night Hockey. The preseason games on Saturday, Sept. 27 against Calgary and Tuesday, Sept. 30 at Minnesota will be available to stream on winnipegjets.com.

TSN’s Winnipeg Jets coverage features Jets on TSN’s returning broadcast team of experienced play-by-play commentator Dan Robertson, alongside longtime analyst and former NHL player Kevin Sawyer.

Every Jets game, both preseason and regular season, will be broadcast on the radio on Global News Radio 680 CJOB (CJOB AM) and simulcast on Power 97. 680 CJOB’s Jets coverage features the broadcast team of veteran play-by-play voice of the Jets, Paul Edmonds, and colour analyst Mitchell Clinton.

