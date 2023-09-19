Jets announce 2023-24 broadcast schedule

News Feed

Flames outlast Jets at Young Stars Classic
Jets announce 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule
Jets steal one from Canucks
DiVincentiis welcomes second Young Stars opportunity
Jets drop Young Stars Classic Opener
Morrissey, Dillon excited for start of training camp
Milic ready for first pro season
Jets prospects arrive in Winnipeg
Jets sign defenceman Declan Chisholm to a one-year contract
Adam Lowry named Jets captain
A look ahead to Jets defence and goaltending
True North releases 2022-23 Report to the Community
Morrissey enters new season looking to build off career year
Jets announce 2023 Young Stars Classic roster
Lowry excited about new Toba Centre and season ahead
Vilardi arrives in Winnipeg
The flexibility of Winnipeg Jets Game Packs!
Jets Fan Fest celebrates fans and upcoming season on Sept. 23

TSN continues to be the official broadcaster of Winnipeg Jets regional regular season games.

WINNIPEG, September 19, 2023 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with broadcast partner TSN, today announced four Jets preseason games and 60 regular season games will be broadcast live this season on TSN3, beginning with their game against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. CT on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The preseason games on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Edmonton and Monday, Oct. 2 at the Calgary Flames will be available to stream on winnipegjets.com.

**FULL BROADCAST SCHEDULE**

The Jets also announced that their Saturday, Dec. 30 home game against the Minnesota Wild has moved to 1 p.m. CT.

TSN continues to be the official broadcaster of Winnipeg Jets regional regular season games. TSN's regional Winnipeg Jets games will continue to be available on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN app to TSN subscribers in the Jets' designated broadcast region as defined by the NHL, which includes Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and parts of Northwestern Ontario including Kenora, Dryden, and Thunder Bay. 

The TSN broadcast package for this upcoming Jets' season will feature 60 regular season games live on TSN3. The schedule includes 28 games live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg and 32 away games, including their home opener against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. CT.  

The remaining 22 regular season games will be broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada and Rogers Sportsnet. The Jets will be featured on Hockey Night in Canada 11 times, six times on Sportsnet’s Wednesday Night Hockey, and five times on Sportsnet’s Monday Night Hockey.  

TSN’s Winnipeg Jets coverage is led by the Jets on TSN broadcast team of veteran play-by-play commentator Dan Robertson, alongside analyst and former NHL player Kevin Sawyer, and Winnipeg Bureau Reporter John Lu, who reports on the Jets for SportsCentre and across TSN’s slate of programs and platforms. 

Every Jets game, both preseason and regular season, are being broadcast on the radio on Global News Radio 680 CJOB (CJOB AM) and they will also be simulcast on Power 97. 680 CJOB will announce their broadcasting team for the 2023-24 season later this month.