Jets add depth, speed and championship pedigree

Kevin Cheveldayoff has watched his team, the Winnipeg Jets sit near or atop the NHL standings for the majority of this season. So, the question was would that affect how he approached the trade deadline which came at 2 CT on Friday?

“We’ve been pretty much all in here for every single year for the last little while. We’ve used a lot of different capital,” said Cheveldayoff on the Jets pregame show on Tuesday.

“So, some of the assets that are traditionally there, aren’t there (this year). That makes it’s a little more difficult when you are talking to teams, sometimes their asks, you just don’t have. The assets that they want, unless they change, you have to go in different directions.”

Before the deadline expired, Cheveldayoff and the Jets made two separate deals. Winnipeg brought in Luke Schenn from Pittsburgh for a 2026 second round pick and a 2027 fourth round pick. Then the Jets sent a 2027 second round pick to the Seattle Kraken for Brandon Tanev.

"I think we gave ourselves a little bit of a different dimension on the backend from a hardness perspective, penalty kill perspective, leadership perspective. I think we really got a lot in acquiring Luke (Schenn),” said Cheveldayoff.

“And then Tanev, it's always good to bring your guy back home. He was a big part of what we had going there when we went deep into the playoffs and the experience he had with this group. He's just that much more experienced as a player now. Speed-galore. Tenacity. Penalty killing. A guy that it won't take long for him to be familiar back with all the players again.”