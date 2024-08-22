Jets acquire forward Brayden Yager

WINNIPEG, August 22, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have acquired forward Brayden Yager from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for the rights to forward Rutger McGroarty.

Yager, 19, helped lead the Moose Jaw Warriors to the WHL Championship last season by tallying 95 points (35G, 60A) in 57 games, while adding 27 points (11G, 16A) in 20 playoff games. The Saskatoon, Sask. native recorded six points (3G, 3A) in four games at the 2024 Memorial Cup and he was named to the tournament all-star team.

Yager, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick (14th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, has posted 250 points (104G, 146A) and 56 penalty minutes in 211 regular season games over four seasons for Moose Jaw. He also has 50 points (20G, 30A) and 22 PIMs in 40 career playoff games for the Warriors.

Internationally, Yager has represented Canada twice. He recorded five points (2G, 3A) in five games at the 2024 World Junior Championship as Canada finished fifth. Yager also posted nine points (5G, 4A) in five games to help Canada win gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Brayden Yager

Centre

Born Jan 3 2005 -- Saskatoon, SASK

Height 6.00 -- Weight 170 -- Shoots R