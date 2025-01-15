Jets acquire defenceman Isaak Phillips from Blackhawks

WINNIPEG, Jan. 15, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have acquired defenceman Isaak Phillips from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin.

Phillips, 23, has scored a goal in three games with the Blackhawks this season and also has eight points (1G, 7A) and 54 penalty minutes in 28 games for the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs in 2024-25. The Barrie, Ont. native has played 56 games over the last four seasons with Chicago and has 12 points (2G, 10A) and 31 PIMs.Phillips, who was an alternate captain for the IceHogs the past two seasons has also played 199 games for Rockford over five seasons and recorded 79 points (23G, 56A) and 214 PIMs.

Phillips was a fifth-round pick (141st overall) by the Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Isaak Phillips

Defence

Born Sep 28 2001 -- Barrie, ONT

Height 6.03 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L

-#####-