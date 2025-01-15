Jets acquire defenceman Isaak Phillips from Blackhawks

Phillips was a fifth-round pick by the Blackhawks in 2020 NHL Draft

trade-2568x1444
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

WINNIPEG, Jan. 15, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have acquired defenceman Isaak Phillips from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin.

Phillips, 23, has scored a goal in three games with the Blackhawks this season and also has eight points (1G, 7A) and 54 penalty minutes in 28 games for the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs in 2024-25. The Barrie, Ont. native has played 56 games over the last four seasons with Chicago and has 12 points (2G, 10A) and 31 PIMs.Phillips, who was an alternate captain for the IceHogs the past two seasons has also played 199 games for Rockford over five seasons and recorded 79 points (23G, 56A) and 214 PIMs.

Phillips was a fifth-round pick (141st overall) by the Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Isaak Phillips

Defence

Born Sep 28 2001 -- Barrie, ONT

Height 6.03 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L

-#####-

News Feed

Winnipeg Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends host pet food drive with Winnipeg Humane Society

Three things - Kyle Connor puts on a show

GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s First Star of the Week

Three things - Another game, another shutout for Hellebuyck

Two big games for Arniel Saturday night

GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

Three things - Jets come up short in OT

NHL announces Jets First and Second Quarter-Century Teams

GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

Winnipeg Jets and Project 11 engaging in conversations about mental health during #HockeyTalks month

Three things - 300 wins for Hellebuyck

GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets

Jets host third annual Filipino Heritage Night Jan. 11

Three things - No puck luck for Jets in loss to Wings

GAMEDAY: Red Wings at Jets

Ducks steal extra point from Jets

GAMEDAY: Ducks at Jets