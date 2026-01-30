Hockey Stories with Logan Stanley!

Listen to the latest episode of GROUND CONTROL!

2526_GroundControlThumb_STANLEY
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

The Stanimal, aka Stanzilla aka Big Stan aka Stanimalé, LOGAN STANLEY is our latest guest on GROUND CONTROL with Jamie Thomas.

In the midst of a career-best season with eight goals and counting, Stan sat down with us to reflect on where his hockey career began in Waterloo.

He's got plenty of stories to share from his passion for hockey as a youth, beginning with floor hockey alongside his younger brother in the basement.

Plus he's got some hilarious stories to share about his junior and NHL teammate, Gabriel Vilardi!

