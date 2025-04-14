Hellebuyck named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

WINNIPEG, Apr. 14, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Week for the period ending Apr. 13.

​​Hellebuyck, 31, began the week with 14 saves in a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday. On Thursday, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner stopped all 25 shots in Winnipeg’s 4-0 shutout win over the Dallas Stars. Hellebuyck reached eight shutouts in 2024-25 to extend his franchise record for most in a season. It was also his 45th career shutout to pass Ryan Miller for the second-most by an American-born goaltender in NHL history. He capped off the week with 28 saves in a 5-4 shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday as the Jets clinched the top spot in the Central Division and Western Conference. Hellebuyck finished the week 3-0-0 with a shutout, a 1.62 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

Hellebuyck leads all NHL goaltenders in wins (46) and shutouts (8), while his GAA (2.02), and SV% (.924) are the best among goalies with more than 25 games played. The Commerce, Mich. native won his second Vezina Trophy and first William Jennings trophy in 2023-24. He was also named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team. Only four goaltenders in League history have recorded more wins in a single campaign: Martin Brodeur (48 in 2006-07 w/ NJD), Braden Holtby (48 in 2015-16 w/ WSH), Bernie Parent (47 in 1973-74 w/ PHI) and Roberto Luongo (47 in 2006-07 w/ VAN).

This is the fifth time this season and the ninth time in his career Hellebuyck has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. Hellebuyck is the sixth Jets weekly selection in 2024-25 and he was the NHL’s Third Star of the Month for November. Kyle Connor was also the Second Star of the Month for October.

