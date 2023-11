Colour analyst John Garrett joins us this week on Ground Control!

He talks about how was eating a hot dog during the game, got put in the net and he still had the hot dog tucked in his pads. Mustard and ketchup everywhere!

That's just one of the many great stories he shares with us, plus Barry Karlenzig, the President of Pride Winnipeg, joins the show to reflect on our 2023 Pride Night.