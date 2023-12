The former voice of the Jets, Dennis Beyak join the podcast this week!

Dennis still regularly watches as many Jets games as he can, and shares his insight into the 2023-24 roster that enters the Christmas break with a record of 20-9-3. The 2024 World Juniors will mark the finale of Dennis Beyak's tremendous broadcasting career.

He goes in-depth with Jamie Thomas on his favourite memories broadcasting the tournament, plus some thoughts on what we might see this year!