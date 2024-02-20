GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets are back home for a huge Central Division tilt with the Minnesota Wild tonight at 7 CT.

The Jets are coming off a 6-3 loss in Calgary yesterday and will look to get back into the win column facing a Wild team that scored 10 times at home in a 10-7 win over Vancouver on Monday.

Neither team will hold a morning skate so warm-up will be the best place to see what the lineup will look like this evening.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets are 12-3-1 against the Central Division this season after going 18-8-0 against their Central Division counterparts last season. Winnipeg has won 25 of its past 35 games against Central Division teams dating back to last season. Winnipeg has a winning record against the Central in each of the past six seasons in which the Jets have been in the Central Division.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Those guys have a lot of pride. They've taken great pride in our goals against all year. And they have. And that's why we're the top defensive team in the league. They know how we play, they know what we look like, and they know that wasn't us out there tonight. I'm very confident that they're going to bounce back tomorrow with a very solid effort." - Jets head coach Rick Bowness on his group rebounding after giving up a season high six goals in Calgary.