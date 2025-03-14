Gameday: Stars at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue their two game homestand tonight against the Dallas Stars. They started it with a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Tonight’s game is a showdown between the top two teams in the Western Conference. It’s the third meeting this season between the Central Division rivals with the final matchup coming on Apr. 10.

The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 CT at Canada Life Centre. Make sure you come here for the latest lineup news later this afternoon and watch the pregame show "The Check In" at 12:30 CT on X, Facebook or YouTube.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Winnipeg is third in the league in goals for per game with 3.47, but have been held to two goals or fewer in six of the past nine games. They have scored 229 goals which is the most goals in the first 66 games of a season in franchise history. Winnipeg is 39-2-1 when scoring at least three goals in a game this season.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Yeah, these guys, Colorado, Minny, anybody in your division, it’s always an exciting time. They’re always heavily contested games. They made their changes at the deadline, as did we. It’s a situation that we’ve talked about right from training camp, the importance of being the best in the Central Division. We haven’t seen them in quite a while, they’ve made some changes and I’m really looking forward to it.” - Head coach Scott Arniel on the matchup with the Dallas Stars

