Gameday: Stars at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue their two game homestand tonight against the Dallas Stars. They started it with a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Tonight’s game is a showdown between the top two teams in the Western Conference. It’s the third meeting this season between the Central Division rivals with the final matchup coming on Apr. 10.
The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 CT at Canada Life Centre. Make sure you come here for the latest lineup news later this afternoon and watch the pregame show "The Check In" at 12:30 CT on X, Facebook or YouTube.