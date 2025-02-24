GAMEDAY: Sharks at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets returned to action following the 4 Nations break with a 4-3 shootout victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. The Jets win set a new franchise high with their ninth straight win. Winnipeg returns home to the Canada Life Centre where they’ll host the San Jose Sharks in a Monday night tilt. They will have the chance to sweep the season series against the Sharks for the first time since relocation.
The Jets will hold their morning skate at Canada Life Centre at 10:30 CT. Check back here later today for news on the lineup and tune into Check In, the Jets prregame show on YouTube, X or Facebook.