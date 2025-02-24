GAMEDAY: Sharks at Jets

6:30 pm CT - TV: Amazon Prime; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets returned to action following the 4 Nations break with a 4-3 shootout victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. The Jets win set a new franchise high with their ninth straight win. Winnipeg returns home to the Canada Life Centre where they’ll host the San Jose Sharks in a Monday night tilt. They will have the chance to sweep the season series against the Sharks for the first time since relocation.

The Jets will hold their morning skate at Canada Life Centre at 10:30 CT. Check back here later today for news on the lineup and tune into Check In, the Jets prregame show on YouTube, X or Facebook.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

For the first time in franchise history, Winnipeg has won nine consecutive games. It’s the longest win streak among all teams this season. The Jets have outscored their opponents 39-19 over these nine games. Their power play has gone 8-for-21 (38.0%) in the nine-game streak. Winnipeg has scored four or more goals in seven of the nine games.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"What hockey games both of those games were. Ecstatic that we were able to get it done. Then, you feel for your teammates and friends on the other side as well. It’s a weird part of those events when you’re playing against teammates and stuff like that, you feel for them. But I was really excited that they were able to get that game won for Canada.” - Josh Morrissey on the experience of playing for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off and winning the tournament.

