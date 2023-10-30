GAMEDAY: Rangers at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Jets return home for a quick stop at Canada Life Centre when they host the New York Rangers at 6:30 pm CT.

Tonight will be the return of long-time captain Blake Wheeler, as the Minnesota product comes in for the first time wearing another team’s jersey here in the Manitoba capital.

“It’s going to be weird that’s for sure. 13 years or whatever it was for the Jets. Such a big part of the organization, captain, a good friend to a lot of us in the room. He did a lot for Winnipeg, the city and the team as well,” said Brenden Dillon on Saturday night.

“So I’m sure the fans in the building, they’re going to be excited for him and give him a nice reception and I think for him it’s going to be a bit weird going to that away locker room that’s for sure.”

We will know more about tonight’s lineup following the morning skate.

STATS OF THE DAY

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has won three consecutive starts by posting a 1.64 goals-against average and .948 save percentage. He’s allowed five goals against in his past three games after allowing 13 goals against in the first three starts of the season.

Stay tuned to winnipegjets.com for more information on tonight’s game.