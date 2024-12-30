GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets captured their third straight victory as they beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night. The Nashville Predators will visit the Canada Life Centre for the last game of the Jets two-game homestand and the first game of a back-to-back set on Monday night.

The Jets will hold an optional morning skate at Canada Life Centre at 9:30 CT. Check back here for lineup news later this morning.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY: Kyle Connor extended his point streak to six games with a multi-point night on Saturday. He has multiple points in five of those six games and has 13 points (6G, 7A) over that span. His 49 points leads the team and is eighth in the NHL. Connor has the opportunity in the next game to become the fastest player since relocation to record 50 points and the fourth player in franchise history to reach that mark in as many games.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "At the end of the day, they're a team that's in our division. Can't ever take anybody lightly, whether it's the Wild or Colorado or Dallas. You have to look at everybody that's in your side, that they're always tough outs. There's not a lot of love between us either. And we had a spirited game down in Nashville. And just again, they're not going to give us anything if we allow them to try to play their game, they're gonna be tougher to tougher to knock off." - Scott Arniel on facing the Predators who currently sit in 7th place in the Central.