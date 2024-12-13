Three things - Vegas steals a win in OT

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets lost for the first time in overtime this season in a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre. It marked the eighth straight time that Vegas has beaten the Jets in the regular season (0-6-2). Nikita Chibrikov and Josh Morrissey scored for Winnipeg (21-9-1), Mark Scheifele saw his franchise record 13-game point streak on home ice come to an end. Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves and saw his record fall to 18-5-1. The Jets will close out their four-game homestand Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

CAN’T STOP SCORING

After the Jets 8-1 win over the Boston Bruins, captain Adam Lowry complimented Nikita Chibrikov who had registered his first assist and multi-point game in the NHL about the spark the young Russian provided in the game after being recalled from the Manitoba Moose at the beginning of the week. Tonight, Chibrikov continued his goal scoring streak and is now a perfect three-for-three in his NHL career after slamming a rebound past Adin Hill to give the Jets a 1-0 lead that they carried into the first intermission. The 21-year-old became the first player in Jets/Thrashers history to score in each of his first three career games (spanning seasons or otherwise).