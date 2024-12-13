Three things - Vegas steals a win in OT

Jets lose for the first time in overtime this season

2425-Three_Things_VGK
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets lost for the first time in overtime this season in a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre. It marked the eighth straight time that Vegas has beaten the Jets in the regular season (0-6-2). Nikita Chibrikov and Josh Morrissey scored for Winnipeg (21-9-1), Mark Scheifele saw his franchise record 13-game point streak on home ice come to an end. Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves and saw his record fall to 18-5-1. The Jets will close out their four-game homestand Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

CAN’T STOP SCORING

After the Jets 8-1 win over the Boston Bruins, captain Adam Lowry complimented Nikita Chibrikov who had registered his first assist and multi-point game in the NHL about the spark the young Russian provided in the game after being recalled from the Manitoba Moose at the beginning of the week. Tonight, Chibrikov continued his goal scoring streak and is now a perfect three-for-three in his NHL career after slamming a rebound past Adin Hill to give the Jets a 1-0 lead that they carried into the first intermission. The 21-year-old became the first player in Jets/Thrashers history to score in each of his first three career games (spanning seasons or otherwise).

VGK@WPG: Chibrikov scores goal against Adin Hill

MORRISSEY GOOD TIMING

With the game tied at one in the third period, the Jets top defenceman picked a great time to score his third goal of the season. Dylan DeMelo hit Morrissey with a perfect pass, and he had plenty of time to walk in and fire a seeing eye slap shot past Adin Hill to give the Jets their one goal lead back at 10:55. It was the first goal for Morrissey since November 1, a span of 20 games but he leads the team with 25 assists.

VEGAS STEALS ONE

The Jets held their 2-1 lead until late in the third when Gabe Vilardi and Dylan DeMelo were penalized at 17:20 and 17:33 respectively. Vegas would pull Hill in favour of the extra attacker and scored while on a 6-on-3 at 18:11 to tie it. In overtime, the Jets would have a couple good chances, but the Golden Knights would end the game at 3:47.

"Yeah, definitely unfortunate. Yeah, I think guys do a lot worse than not get a call," said DeMelo of his tripping penalty.

"So that's a tough pill to swallow. We all know at the end of games or overtime has got to be pretty egregious to be a penalty. He deemed it so."

