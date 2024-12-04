Three Jets named to rosters for 4 Nations Face-Off

WINNIPEG, December 4, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League and the NHLPA, today announced that forward Kyle Connor and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will play for the United States, while defenceman Josh Morrissey will represent Canada at February’s 4 Nations Face-Off. The event will be held in Montreal, Que. and Boston, Mass. from Feb. 12-20/25.

Connor, 28, leads the Jets with 13 goals and 29 points in 26 games played this season. The native of Shelby Township, Mich. is tied for second among American-born NHL players in goals (13) and tied for third in points (27) in 2024-25. Connor was also the NHL’s Second Star of the Month for October. He won gold with Team USA at the 2014 World Under-18 and he also played for the United States at the 2016 World Championship.

Hellebuyck, 31, leads NHL goaltenders in wins (15), shutouts (3), while his goals-against average (2.16), and save percentage (.927) are second among goalies with more than nine games played. The Commerce, Mich. native also leads all American-born goalies in games played (20), saves (586), and minutes (1,197). Hellebuyck, last season’s Vezina Trophy and William Jennings Trophy winner, was the NHL’s Third Star of the Month for November. He has represented the United States at three World Championships, winning bronze in 2015.

Morrissey, 29, leads the Jets in assists (21) and time-on-ice (24:31 per game) in 26 games played this season. The Calgary, Alta. native is top-five among Canadian NHLers in assists (5th: 21) and time-on-ice (4th: 24:31) and ranks second among Canadian-born defencemen in points (23) and assists (21). Morrissey has represented Canada at numerous events, winning a gold medal at the 2015 World Juniors and a silver at the 2017 World Championship.

