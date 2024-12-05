GAMEDAY: Jets at Sabres

6:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

241205_BUF_2568x1444
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

BUFFALO - The Winnipeg Jets begin a short two-game road trip tonight when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Both teams will be motivated to get themselves back in the win column after tough losses on Tuesday. For the Jets (18-8-0), the 4-1 defeat at the hands of the St. Louis Blues was just their second setback on home ice this season, and fourth loss in a row overall.

"We had a lot of good fortune here long before these four games. It's swung the other way now," head coach Scott Arniel said after the game. "As a group It's (about) sticking together and making sure that we go out and do what we do best and that's defend first and play a simple game."

As for the Sabres (11-12-2), they held a 4-0 first period lead over Colorado, only to see the Avalanche storm back to win 5-4 in regulation.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

News Feed

Three Jets named to rosters for 4 Nations Face-Off

Three things - Blues play solid road game

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets

Paddle and other fun sports with Nino Niederreiter

Kingston's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Three things - Jets deserve better fate in Dallas

GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars

Ehlers remains day-to-day

Three things - Jets give up late goal in loss to Vegas

GAMEDAY: Jets at Golden Knights

Three things - Kings shut down Jets

GAMEDAY: Jets at Kings

Aiyana's story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Three things - Hellebuyck puts on a show in St. Paul

GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

Three things - Jets lose Samberg and game in Nashville

GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

Three things - Lowry line gets Jets off to quick start