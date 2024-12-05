GAMEDAY: Jets at Sabres

BUFFALO - The Winnipeg Jets begin a short two-game road trip tonight when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Both teams will be motivated to get themselves back in the win column after tough losses on Tuesday. For the Jets (18-8-0), the 4-1 defeat at the hands of the St. Louis Blues was just their second setback on home ice this season, and fourth loss in a row overall.

"We had a lot of good fortune here long before these four games. It's swung the other way now," head coach Scott Arniel said after the game. "As a group It's (about) sticking together and making sure that we go out and do what we do best and that's defend first and play a simple game."

As for the Sabres (11-12-2), they held a 4-0 first period lead over Colorado, only to see the Avalanche storm back to win 5-4 in regulation.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com