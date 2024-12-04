Three things - Blues play solid road game

Scheifele scores goal in third period in 4-1 loss to Blues

By Jamie Thomas
By Jamie Thomas

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets losing streak is now at four games following a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre. The Jets saw their record fall to 18-8-0 and now are two points back of Minnesota for first place in the Central. Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves and has dropped three in a row for the first time in 2024-25. Winnipeg heads out for a two-game road trip starting Thursday in Buffalo.

BLUES OWN THE SECOND

The game was scoreless until the 18:04 mark of the second period when Jordan Kyrou took a Brayden Schenn pass and slid a backhand past Connor Hellebuyck to make it 1-0. The Blues made it 2-0 just 39 seconds later, Dylan Holloway shoveled a loose puck into the net. They almost made it 3-0 but they hit the crossbar at the end of the period, the Blues outshot the Jets 19-3 in the middle frame.

“We weren’t bad in the first weren't bad and then in the second, we just got away from our game a little bit. And them getting two four on four goals was tough,” said Mark Scheifele.

“And they clogged it up, they played good D, and it made it tough for us to get to the net. And we just didn’t play our game.”

HOFER ALMOST DOES IT AGAIN

The last time Winnipeg product Joel Hofer came to his hometown he stopped all 33 shots he faced in a 3-0 Blues win. Hofer wasn’t that busy Tuesday night but with his team up 3-0, he made a save on an Adam Lowry shorthanded breakaway chance. Gabe Vilardi had a great chance as well, but it wasn’t until the 15:45 mark that the Jets finally beat Hofer. Mark Scheifele pounced on a huge rebound and slammed in his 13th goal of the season to make it 3-1. Hofer finished the night with 22 saves and improved to 2-1 against his hometown team.

STL@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against Joel Hofer

LAMBO

The Jets recalled Lambert Tuesday morning after they announced that Nikolaj Ehlers was going on injured reserve. Lambert has 11 points in 16 games with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League this season. The 21-year-old centred a line with Gabe Vilardi and Cole Perfetti for two periods and went to the wing in the third with Vladislav Namestnikov and Perfetti. Lambert played 15:07, had three blocked shots and one hit.

