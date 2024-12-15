Three things - Hellebuyck wins showdown with Laine

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets ended their four-game homestand with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Canada Life Centre. The Jets finished 2-1-1 on the homestand and are now 22-9-1 on the season. Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi had multi-point nights with a goal and an assist each and Josh Morrissey chipped in with a couple of helpers. Connor Hellebuyck recorded his league leading 19th win while making 26 saves and was named the game’s first star. The Jets will head to California on Sunday for a two-game road trip starting Tuesday in San Jose.

HELLE DOING HELLE THINGS

Before the game, former Jet Patrik Laine joked that Connor Hellebuyck avoided facing him his previous two visits to Winnipeg because Hellebuyck had the Paddy flu. In the second period with the Jets enjoying a two-goal lead and the Canadiens on a power play, Lane Hutson found Laine open for the one-timer, but Hellebuyck made a stellar blocker save on Laine to keep it 3-1. Laine finished the night with seven shots on goal and the Vezina Trophy winner stopped them all.

“No flu tonight, no flu tonight,” said Hellebuyck.

“He had a lot of shots tonight and he’s a good shooter.”