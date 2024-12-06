Jets Prospects Report - December 2024

Last month, we looked at the start that Winnipeg Jets prospect Kevin He got off to as captain of the Niagra Ice Dogs after being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 draft. This time, we stay in the OHL to check in with He’s good friend, Kieron Walton of the Sudbury Wolves.

As of Friday morning, Walton led the Wolves in points, goals, assists, power play goals and plus/minus. The Toronto product says his hard work in the off-season is the main reason for his impressive production.

I didn't really take a break from last year at the end of the playoffs, I kind of started right back in the gym with CJ McCartney in Toronto,” said Walton.

“We just started working and, yeah, just lots of working out there, lots of confidence building there. And, I’d say it’s kind of carrying over so far.”

Walton said another factor to his impressive stats so far was going to the Young Stars Classic in Penticton and of course, taking part of his first NHL training camp in September.

“Yeah, it opened my eyes up to the next level, how these guys take care of their bodies, just stuff like that. Obviously, my first year there, it's just kind of getting used to everything,” said Walton.

“And it's really cool how, like, the guys prepare, the guys travel, how they work out before, after getting the body right, just it was everything. I soaked everything in, and it was really helpful to me.”