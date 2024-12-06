Jets Prospects Report - December 2024

Kieron Walton is five points away from a career best season

Prospect Report_Kieron Walton
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

Last month, we looked at the start that Winnipeg Jets prospect Kevin He got off to as captain of the Niagra Ice Dogs after being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 draft. This time, we stay in the OHL to check in with He’s good friend, Kieron Walton of the Sudbury Wolves.

As of Friday morning, Walton led the Wolves in points, goals, assists, power play goals and plus/minus. The Toronto product says his hard work in the off-season is the main reason for his impressive production.

I didn't really take a break from last year at the end of the playoffs, I kind of started right back in the gym with CJ McCartney in Toronto,” said Walton.

“We just started working and, yeah, just lots of working out there, lots of confidence building there. And, I’d say it’s kind of carrying over so far.”

Walton said another factor to his impressive stats so far was going to the Young Stars Classic in Penticton and of course, taking part of his first NHL training camp in September.

“Yeah, it opened my eyes up to the next level, how these guys take care of their bodies, just stuff like that. Obviously, my first year there, it's just kind of getting used to everything,” said Walton.

“And it's really cool how, like, the guys prepare, the guys travel, how they work out before, after getting the body right, just it was everything. I soaked everything in, and it was really helpful to me.”

Walton is 6’6” and 216 pounds and is used to being one of the biggest players on the ice in the OHL. One Jet player that stood out to him was defenceman Logan Stanley who is 6’7” and 231 pounds.

“I kind of realized how tall I was during the preseason game to Edmonton, I was looking right up at him and that kind of crazy,” said Walton.

“Because I'm usually kind of looking down at eye level. So that was pretty crazy. My neck hurt after that.”

Walton’s production has played a big role in the on-ice success of the Wolves as they sit in fifth spot in the Eastern Conference of the Ontario Hockey League. Sudbury is just five points out of first place in their conference.

“We have a whole new coaching staff this year, and they've been incredible with (head coach) Scott Barney, Andrew Desjardins, Drake Berehowsky and Brent Gauvreau, like all pro experience, and they are just incredible,” said Walton.

“They put in the mindset of just working hard, really good systems. And it's been a great, it's been a breath of fresh air. And we have a team full of guys that want one thing, and that's the win hockey game. So, it's been, it's been awesome to play with, with all those guys this year, and we're looking to continue success and become even better in time for playoffs.”

MOOSE REPORT

Moose leading scorer Brad Lambert was recalled by the Jets on December 3 and played in his second NHL game against the St. Louis Blues. The Jets first round pick from 2022 played 15:07 and registered three blocked shots and one hit.

"Yeah. I mean, you saw his speed a few times. There are things, when he gets the puck, he makes plays. For him, I know he was nervous, but I thought he showed well,” said Jets head coach Scott Arniel.

“There are still some teaching things. You know, it's a different league up here. It's more about without the puck but, all in all, I was happy with his game."

  • F Nikita Chibrikov led the Moose in scoring in the month of November with six points. (2G, 4A)
  • D Dmitri Kuzmin had his first multi-point game in the AHL on Sunday (1G, 1A)
  • F Fabian Wagner made his AHL debut after coming over from Sweden

Manitoba will play six games at home in the month of December against Belleville (Dec. 6, 7), Rockford (Dec. 20, 22) and Texas (Dec. 29, 31).

OTHER PROSPECTS

  • F Brayden Yager (1st round, 2022) – Yager was selected to attend Team Canada’s selection camp in Ottawa for the 2025 World Juniors. The 19-year-old was also part of a blockbuster trade in the WHL going from Moose Jaw along with goaltender Jackson Unger to Lethbridge for forward Landen Ward, goaltender Brady Smith, the WHL playing rights to defenceman Colt Carter and six draft picks. Yager scored in his Hurricane debut on Tuesday night.

“He competes, but with class. I look back over the years and who are those kind of guys? A guy like Joe Sakic, a guy like Steve Yzerman and you don’t do that lightly and I’m not necessarily comparing the player,” said Hurricanes GM Peter Anholt.

“I’m just talking about how he is as a person, how he carries himself and how he competes.”

  • G Dom DiVincentiis (7th round, 2022) – DiVincentiis was reassigned to Norfolk of the ECHL after the Moose brought in veteran goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen. The Ontario product is 4-0-0 with the Admirals with 2.41 goals against average and a .907 save percentage.
  • F Kevin He (4th round, 2024) – He is fourth in the OHL in goals with 20 and leads the IceDogs in scoring.
  • F Jacob Julien (5th round, 2023) – Julien may not be putting up points the way he was last season with the London Knights (5G, 10A) but his team is unbeaten in their last 19 games and sit atop the OHL standings at 23-4-0-0.

