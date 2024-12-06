Three things - Lowry overtime hero in Buffalo

The Jets end four game losing slide with 3-2 win in Buffalo

2425-Three_Things_BUF
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets ended their season high four game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. Adam Lowry, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi scored for the Jets. Mark Scheifele (2A) and Josh Morrissey (2A) had multi-point nights and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves. The Jets are the fourth team in the NHL to reach double digit wins on the road. They will now travel to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.

WAS THAT GOALTENDER INTERFERENCE?

On the Jets first goal of the night? No. After Gabe Vilardi redirected a Haydn Fleury shot to tie the game up at one, the Sabres challenged saying the Jets forward contacted Luukkonen. Vilardi did make contact with the Sabres goaltender’s glove but not enough for the goal to be overturned.

“You never really know with those on the bench, you're just kind of hoping I don't want to say anything here, but I think they made the right call, just because I said at the intermission interview as well, I'm out of the crease,” said Vilardi.

“I'm not in the crease. So, if there's nothing I can do, if he's out, and obviously I did touch his glove there, but where am I supposed to go? Right? I'm doing my job.”

On the Sabres go-ahead goal that made it 3-2? Yes. Manitoba product Tyson Kozak found a loose puck and scored what looked to be his first NHL goal. The replay showed that Sabres Beck Malenstyn’s skate made contact with Connor Hellebuyck’s skate, which didn’t allow Hellebuyck a chance to reset.

POWER PLAY

Winnipeg went 0-for-2 on the power play on Tuesday, the third consecutive game in which they could not cash in on the man advantage. After going 0-for-3 in the first period in Buffalo, the Jets finally took advantage on a 5-on-3 power play, Kyle Connor one-timed a Mark Scheifele pass under Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to tie the game up at two at 3:06. The Jets finished the night 1-for-5 on the power play.

WPG@BUF: Connor scores goal against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

FIND A WAY

The game went to overtime and Connor Hellebuyck made a couple of saves on Alex Tuch and Dylan Cozens. Seven seconds after Cozens was stopped, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry raced out of the Jets zone, the Jets captain was denied before Morrissey hit him with a pass at the side of the Sabres goal, Lowry ended the game going from his backhand to his forehand. The Jets are now 4-0 in overtime this season.

WPG@BUF: Lowry scores goal against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

