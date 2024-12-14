GAMEDAY: Canadiens at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets fell in overtime for the first time this season as the Vegas Golden Knights prevailed 3-2 on Thursday night. The Jets are now 1-1-1 so far on this homestand. Winnipeg will look to get back into the win column as they host the Montreal Canadiens in the final game of their four-game homestand on Saturday.

This week, the Jets have played one of the best games of the season (8-1 win vs. Boston) and one of their most frustrating ones in the OT loss to the Golden Knights.

“I think the game against Boston, we had eighty some shot attempts about we did a lot of good things, created a lot, spent a lot of time in their zone, and then they obviously had a little slice of humble pie (Thursday),” said Mason Appleton.

“With how many shot attempts they had versus us and their zone time versus ours. so thought for two periods we didn't really like what we did, but then the third played a good game. Obviously, the unfortunate ending, but can't really control that.”

It certainly has been a roller coaster ride for the Jets through the first three games of this homestand. But Appleton feels this will only make the team stronger going forward.

“It’s kind of like during our hot streak, we were winning all these games and sometimes you’re winning them not with your best game,” said Appleton.

“Then you lose a couple and then it makes you hungry and desperate, it’s human nature in a sense. We’ll obviously be hungrier than we’ve been coming into this one.”

Giving up scoring chances off the rush has been an Achilles heel for the Jets as of late and that just happens to be one of the areas of strength for the Canadiens who will be hungry as well following a 9-2 loss on home ice to the Penguins on Thursday.

“It (rush defence) hasn't been as tight as we like it to be. And they're a great team that can create off the rush, and that's managing the puck, but that's also tracking back and the reads and the sort outs,” said Adam Lowry.

“I think that's an area where they generate a lot of their offense. So, I think that's going to be a real key to tonight's game, for sure.”

The Jets held an optional skate this morning so there were no line rushes. But going from yesterday’s practice, the lineup from Thursday night is the same minus Colin Miller going into the lineup in place of Ville Heinola.

“That’s the word, balance. I’m trying to balance it out, so guys don’t sit too long. I know it’s a little bit tougher for (Dylan Coghlan), but with those other seven, I’m trying to make sure that they’re getting their reps and getting them into these situations,” said Scott Arniel.

“Actually, our schedule finally gets a little easier here up until the new year. We’ll get some breaks and practice time in there. We haven’t even been able to do that, so that’s kind of why we’re kind of rotating and getting everybody an opportunity.”

Another reason for excitement tonight will be the return of former Jet Patrik Laine who has overcome many obstacles to be back and scoring goals again in the NHL. Laine was in the player assistance program from late January until July while he was recovering from shoulder surgery. After joining the Canadiens, Laine suffered a knee injury during the preseason. The Finnish forward has three goals and an assist in five games with Montreal.

“Yeah, I think you know what he's done, kind of creating that foundation, and what he's had to go through. It's great to see him in a great place,” said Lowry.

“It's great to see him using his platform to raise awareness, to let people that look up to him know that it's okay to speak out, it's okay to look for help, and everyone in this room is really happy to see him doing well, and see him getting another fresh start in Montreal, and looking forward to seeing him healthy and playing well.”

The Jets have at least a point in six of the last seven meetings with Montreal (5-1-1) at Canada Life Centre. Winnipeg has averaged 30.6 hits in the past five home games. Winnipeg is 13-for-31 (41.9%) on the power play in the past 10 home games against Montreal.