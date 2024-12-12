GAMEDAY: Golden Knights at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets beat the Boston Bruins 8-1 on Tuesday night. The Jets are 1-1-0 so far on this homestand, suffering their lone loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Sunday evening. The Vegas Golden Knights will visit Canada Life Centre on Thursday night as the Jets look to build off Tuesday’s victory.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY - The line of Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi combined for eight points on Tuesday. Scheifele extended his point streak to five games (4G, 4A) and his home point streak to 13 games. He tied Ilya Kovalchuk for the most multi-goal games (46) in franchise history. Connor extended his point streak to four games (3G, 4A).

QUOTE OF THE DAY - "We felt the game that we played in Vegas was a really good one. We were 3-3 with five minutes to go, gave up a rush chance goal against that's something we've done a thousand times correctly, and we made a mistake on it and it ended up in the back of our net. When we approach this team that's our next opponent there's things that we have to do, whether it's our game plan or if it's individual things, if it's specialty teams, that we have to do to beat Vegas. And the other part, that is all sort of a byproduct of what happens when you play hard and you do all the right things." - Scott Arniel on how to end thee Jets losing streak to Vegas.