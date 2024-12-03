GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets

WINNIPEG - Winnipeg returns to Canada Life Centre for one game against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night as they look to snap their first three-game losing streak of the season. Following the brief homestand, Winnipeg heads back on the road for a pair of games: Thursday night in Buffalo and Saturday afternoon in Chicago.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY: The Jets are 9-1-0 at Canada Life Centre this season, including a current five-game winning streak… They have the best home win percentage with .900 and are one win away from tying the league lead for most wins at home with 10, matching the Toronto Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "But like I said, we’ve got to get home and get in our own beds, kind of refresh and get ourselves and get our minds to where they need to be for another divisional opponent.” - Scott Arniel following the loss in Dallas on Sunday.

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10:30 CT at Canada Life Centre, check back here for any lineup changes later this afternoon.