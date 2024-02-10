GAMEDAY: Penguins at Jets

\WINNIPEG - \The Winnipeg Jets will open a two-game homestand tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6 CT.

Winnipeg is three points behind the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars, but have two games in-hand on Dallas and three games in-hand on Colorado. The Jets are facing Pittsburgh for the second time in five days, the Penguins shut out Winnipeg 3-0 in their last meeting on Tuesday.

The Jets will have their morning skate at 9:30 CT and that is where we will see if Rick Bowness will have any changes to his lineup. It is expected that Connor Hellebuyck will get the start in goal. Make sure to come back here later this morning for more information.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets are first in the league this season with 40 games of holding their opponent to three goals or less and have a 29-8-3 record in those games. Winnipeg has allowed two goals or less in 22 of their past 26 games.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We’ll pull through this. Listen, at five-on-five, we’re still the best team in this league. Right now, we’re not scoring goals. So, we’re going to stay with what the Winnipeg Jets are and we’re going to keep working and we’ll pull through this.” - Jets head coach Rick Bowness on the current winless streak.