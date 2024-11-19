GAMEDAY: Panthers at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets will look to get back into the win column as they play the back half of a home-and-home set versus the Florida Panthers. Florida shut out the Jets 5-0 Saturday night as Winnipeg lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

The defending champions did a great job of slowing the Jets down in the neutral zone on the weekend, something Winnipeg is hoping to change tonight.

“They executed really well between those lines, and we didn't, we didn't get pucks deep. We didn't make it hard on them at all. And they were fast,” said Scheifele.

“They played well. So, you got to tip your cap to them. They played us well. They played hard. And excited to have another crack at them.”

The Jets still remain the number one team in the National Hockey League despite dropping their last two games and being outscored 9-1. They had a long practice on Monday, something they haven’t had in quite some time because of their hectic schedule as of late.

“We haven't had a lot of opportunities to do some line rushes, do some five-on-five sorts, and some ozone play and things like that. I think it kind of leads itself into the game. It helps the sharpness, the execution,” said Adam Lowry.

“The things we expect out everyone in this room. And it's nice to get out there handle the puck a little more than you do in a game. So, we look at the last couple of games and where our level has been in the areas we want to improve upon, and going out and being able to work on it gives you a better feeling than kind of having to sit on it.”

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10:30 CT at Canada Life Centre. Check back here for any lineup changes later this afternoon.